Ole Miss is 16-6 overall and 2-1 in the SEC after a series win over South Carolina to start league play and a neutral site victory over a ranked Southern Miss Tuesday in Pearl. The Rebels now face their toughest test to date with a trip to Tennessee. The Volunteers are 1-2 in the SEC after a series loss at Alabama but are 19-3 overall and won 17 straight before the back-to-back losses in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee leads or is near the top of the league in numerous offensive categories and is coming off an Omaha berth last season. Every home team won at least twice last weekend to start league play. The Rebels, who have won 10 of 11 and 14 of 16, face the Vols at 5:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. All of those times are central. Here's to another mailbag.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXMgdGhlIGNlaWxpbmcgZm9yIHRoaXMgdGVhbSBtb3ZlZCBhdCBh bGwgaW4gdGhlIHBhc3Qgd2Vlaz8gVGhlIGNlaWxpbmcgMTcgU0VDIHdpbnMg dGhlIGZsb29yIHN0aWxsIDEyPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hdGlvbmFsIENoYW1w cyEgKEBvbGVtaXNzOTAyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L29sZW1pc3M5MDIvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA1NDMxNTkzMTI4MzQ5NDc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I haven’t looked at it from a floor or ceiling standpoint because last year blew up that exercise. Even after the opening weekend sweep at Vanderbilt, I wouldn’t have had 6-24 on my bingo card. Things snowballed in a variety of ways, and the Big Ten nonconference schedule fooled us all. I’m consistent that the first goal is 14 SEC wins. That’s two-fold because this program needs to be back in the postseason and put last season to bed as an anomaly. Also, as 2022 showed us, just get in the tournament and see what happens. Tennessee and Ole Miss two years ago are great proof you don’t win it in the regular season. If the Rebels stay on target for a few more weeks, we’ll start the conversation of what the picture looks like with 15 or more SEC wins. It’s important to get at least one this weekend and then take advantage of the middle part of the schedule. From weeks three through eight, Ole Miss faces Kentucky, at Arkansas, Mississippi State, at Georgia, Alabama and at Auburn. Outside of the trip to Fayetteville, it’s about as good as you can get in this league if Mizzou isn’t involved. Perform well there, and there’s plenty to discuss bigger things. Ole Miss has established a solid culture inside the clubhouse, and it’s a more cohesive, together group compared to the beginning of the season. The bullpen looks deep and strong, and the Rebels are fourth nationally in taking walks — a key statistic in offensive success. The Rebels still have a rotation that’s a work in progress, even though it’s bolstered by the bullpen and is doing ok. Ole Miss, also, needs to improve in situational hitting. While the Rebels are top half of the league in runs scored, the lack of quality at-bats with runners on will haunt a team. The Rebels have rebounded and should be commended for getting up after that dreadful start. Keep chipping away, and we’ll talk big picture in a few weeks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB5b3UgZXhwZWN0IERveWxlIHRvIGV2ZW50dWFsbHkgbW92ZSBp bnRvIGEgRnJpZGF5IG5pZ2h0IHJvbGUgYW5kIHdoYXQgYXJlIHRoZSBjaGFu Y2VzIHRoYXQgTWFkZG94IGZpbmRzIGEgd2Vla2VuZCBzcG90IGluIHRoZSBw aXRjaGluZyByb3RhdGlvbj88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBjYWRlIHNtaXRoIChAY2Fk ZXNtaXRoXzMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FkZXNt aXRoXzMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA0Mjc2ODAxMjg2NDM1NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG91bGQgTWFkZG94IGJlIG91ciBTdW5kYXkgc3RhcnRlciBhbmQg bW92ZSBTYXVuaWVyIHRvIHRoZSBwZW4gb3IgbWlkd2VlayBzdGFydGVyPyBB bHNvIHdoeSBhcmUgd2Ugc2VlaW5nIG11Y2ggb2YgdGhlIHRyYW5zZmVyIHBp dGNoZXIgZm9yIEFya2Fuc2FzIFN0PzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IHRoaXMgaXMgc3R1 cGlkIChAaWdvdDVvbml0ODE4MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9pZ290NW9uaXQ4MTgxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcwNDMzNjkyMDg4ODAzNjAx P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I got several questions centered on Riley Maddox’s possible ascension into the rotation and corresponding moves associated with that possibility. It’s a bit bizarre that Liam Doyle seems to be the one weekend starter cemented in despite only having 8.1 innings of work in starts. I think that’s accurate, though. First, let’s look at Maddox. He started the year somewhat shaky with five walks and nine runs (six earned) in his first 8.2 innings spread across three appearances. He was throwing the sinker too hard and seemed to be struggling with leveling the adrenaline. Since then, he’s allowed seven earned runs over 17 innings as a starter including 14 strikeouts and only two walks. Maddox is efficient, too, with 76 pitches, 68 pitches and 93 pitches during stints of five innings, six innings and six innings. Tuesday in Pearl was critical because it was a better lineup, and he showed experience and maturity in overcoming Ole Miss’ abysmal second inning defensively. He limited the damage and then threw four straight scoreless frames. The lack of walks and ability to limit would play well on Sundays. I’m just not sure where to put him right now because Mike Bianco isn’t going to quick hook a starter, even if metrics are trending toward a potential issue. Doyle looks like an ace through two starts, so we’re removing him from the conversation at the moment. Gunnar Dennis is the tricky one because I’ve spent a lot of digital ink the past two weeks talking about his high WHIP and traffic on the bases, but the end result has been effective to manageable. The JUCO transfer allowed a serviceable to solid three runs in five innings against South Carolina despite two walks, five hits and four hit batters. He gave up one run in five innings the week before versus Morehead State. Dennis shows a lot of toughness, and he plays above his experience with runners on base. He really competes. I maintain that there are too many opportunities for one ball in the gap to change a game, but Bianco isn’t going to shift a pitcher because of down-line stats. He’s earned the chance to maintain his position. Also, it makes Ole Miss better on Saturday if you wanted to pitch backwards with the rotation. Dennis deserves to be in the rotation. It's just where to put him. Friday is a certain kind of animal. Saunier had given up one earned run in 14 innings before the South Carolina start. Those numbers weren’t good with nine hits and a walk leading to five earned runs in 4.1 innings. I did think the game was weird, though, for lack of a more appropriate term. Bianco wanted him out of the game before the last of the damage, and the wind took a ball out of the park early in the game. Ole Miss needs Saunier to have a role on this team, whatever it is, and he needs confidence wherever possible. Sunday is a big start for him in Knoxville, but last weekend wasn’t a reason to make some wholesale change. One other thing is Maddox is winning midweek games after a bad non-league start and saving the bullpen for the weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IHdvdWxkIHlvdSBkbyB3aXRoIFNtaXRod2ljaz8gSGXigJlz IGNsZWFybHkgdGFsZW50ZWQsIHNvIGRvIHlvdSBrZWVwIHB1dHRpbmcgaGlt IGJhY2sgdGhlcmUgaW4gYmlnIGdhbWVzIHVudGlsIGhlIGZpZ3VyZWQgaXQg b3V0IG9yIHNob3VsZCBoZSBiZSB0aGUgYmFja3VwL3BsYXkgbWlkd2Vla3M/ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgc3RldmVuIGFtbWFubiAoQHNhbW1hbm4yMjIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2FtbWFubjIyMi9zdGF0dXMvMTc3 MDQyOTkzMDc3MTI1OTY3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAy MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bianco is doing the right thing with the catcher situation currently. Eli Berch has earned the majority of the weekend starts because of his defense. Neither catcher has been proficient throwing our runners — that’s also on the pitchers — but Berch has been clearly better with his receiving. Berch has been a steadying presence back there. Campbell Smithwick is going to be a very vital player during his career, but he has to limit the amount of wild pitches and passed balls to play consistently on the weekend. He’s done a nice job of not letting the defensive struggles affect his patience offensively. I’d give Smithwick every midweek start and get him in the weekend games whenever it makes sense. Berch should b the primary name on the lineup sheet right now though.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgaGF2ZSB0aGUgUmVicyBiZWVuIHVuYWJsZSB0byBmaW5kIGZy b250bGluZSBzdGFydGluZyBwaXRjaGluZyB0aGUgcGFzdCBmZXcgc2Vhc29u cz88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTY290dCBBbGRyaWRnZSAoQFNjb3R0QWxkcmk3NDkz NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TY290dEFsZHJpNzQ5 MzUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA0MzI5NjM5NzAyNTcxODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

I received an email a few weeks ago to settle an argument about whether Dylan DeLucia was essentially an ace during 2022. The premise was that DeLucia’s postseason success overshadowed his regular season mediocrity. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Ole Miss doesn’t sniff the postseason if not for DeLucia. I wrote a book about it. Buy it here. Sure, DeLucia was otherworldly in the postseason, but he allowed two or fewer runs six times — out of eight starts — in SEC play as a starter and pitched at least into the seventh inning all but once in the regular season. DeLucia was a dude. Bianco didn’t identify him early on because he had a bad fall and didn’t pitch that well without some stakes on the outing. Prior to that, Ole Miss had Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund. We were cheated out of watching the best one-two Bianco’s tenure when the pandemic halted the 2020 season. I think the lineup had a couple issues not yet noticed, but Nikhazy, Hoglund and shortstop Anthony Servideo were going to put on a clinic. Basically the lack of an ace is a 2023 and on problem. Hunter Elliott’s injury and weird recovery timing drastically shifted both last year and this year. Ole Miss expected JT Quinn and Saunier to take an additional jump. Also, last year didn’t really have dominant aces outside of the unicorn Paul Skenes and a couple different options. In today’s world, development is key, and you need to go buy an ace if necessary.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ud28gcGFydCBoZXJlLiBXaGF04oCZcyB0aGUgb3Zlci91bmRlciBv biB0aGUgZGlzdGFuY2Ugb2YgdGhlIFN0ZXBoZW4gSGVhZCBob21lciBvdmVy IHRoZSB0ZW5uaXMgY291cnRzIGJlaW5nIDQzMCsuIFBhcnQgdHdvIHdoYXQg d291bGQgaGlzIG51bWJlcnMgYmUgaW4gdG9kYXnigJlzIGdhbWUuIEFzIGlu IHBpdGNoaW5nL2hpdHRpbmcuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3RldmVuIFNtaXRoIChA U3RldmVuc21pdGhfMTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v U3RldmVuc21pdGhfMTUvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA2MTI4MjA1NzAxNTM0Mzg/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Over. Stephen Head was excellent, and those bats were still rocket launchers even if they were less so than the old drop-fives. I think the projection on that was around 450-460. I'm just remembering something I heard somewhere. Maybe it's taken on tall-tale status at this point, but if so, that's ok. The farthest I've seen hit in Oxford was Kent Matthes of Alabama to left field in 2009. Head would be an All-America and Golden Spikes contender today. He'd have today's tools and technology and emphasis on body care and mobility. The talent would play. I know his pro career didn't go as planned, but he was crafty as a pitcher and had left-handed pop and ability to hit for average. In today's game, he'd throw harder and be more max effort, so that would be interesting to see how it translates. Here's the absurd part: He might have a hard time in 2024 convincing the staff to let him pitch and not just hit.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZWFs TWNDcmVhZHk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5lYWxNY0NyZWFkeTwv YT4gYmFzZWJhbGwgZ29kcyBjYW1lIHRvIHlvdSB0b2RheSBhbmQgc2FpZCB5 b3UgY291bGQgc2VlIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGVuZCBzdGF0cyBvZiAzIHBsYXllcnMg dG8gbWFrZSBhIGd1ZXNzIGhvdyB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIHR1cm5lZCBvdXQsIHdo byB3b3VsZCB0aGV5IGJlPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVkZGllIChAZWRkaWVfamFj a3Nvbl8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWRkaWVfamFj a3Nvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA0MzM0NDc4NDYxNzkwNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

I'm not going to overcomplicate this. I'd love some offensive stats, but you can mostly get around one player not doing what's hoped for or expected. Just tell me how they pitch it and we'll go from there. Liam Doyle -- Does this translate like we expect? Grayson Saunier - Does he hold down a role all season in the rotation? Josh Mallitz - How do they use him and is he lights out?

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TZWVtcyBsaWtlIHdlIGhhdmUgMyBsYXRlIHJlbGlldmVycyBOaWNo b2xzLCBNYWxsaXR6IGFuZCBTcGVuY2VyLiAgRG9lc27igJl0IGFwcGVhciBh bnkgb2YgdGhlIDMgaXMgdGhlIGNsZWFyIGN1dCBjbG9zZXIgKG1heWJlIFNw ZW5jZXIgaXMgbGVhZGluZyB0aGF0KSBkbyB5b3Ugc2VlIGFueSBzY2VuYXJp byB3aGVyZSAxIG9mIHRoZSAzIG1pZ2h0IHN0YXJ0IFN1bmRheXMgaWYgU2F1 bmllciBzdHJ1Z2dsZXMgaW4gU0VDIHBsYXkuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBE YWJicyAoQE1pa2VEYWJiczAwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL01pa2VEYWJiczAwL3N0YXR1cy8xNzcwNjA3NzM0MDk1Nzk4Nzc3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK