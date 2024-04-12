Ole Miss and Mississippi State get together for three games beginning Friday at 7 p.m. The series continues at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Rebels are 18-15 overall and 3-9 in the SEC after back-to-back sweeps. Mississippi State is 21-12 and 6-6. Friday's game is on SEC Network, and the Saturday matchup is on ESPN2. Let's dive into you questions.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb2VzIFN0YXRlIHdpbiAyIG9yIDMgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kPyBUaGFu a3MgQ2hhbmNlISBJ4oCZbGwgaGFuZyB1cCBhbmQgbGlzdGVuITwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRvbW15IEJhcm5ldHRlIChAdGNiYXJuZXR0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90Y2Jhcm5ldHRlL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc4NDQ0MzA4 MTc5MjYzNjY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDExLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Well, that's the question isn't it? Ole Miss is desperately in need of a series victory, currently sitting six games below .500 in the SEC and tied for 12th in the conference. For any shot at NCAA Tournament play, the Rebels need to go 10-8 down the stretch. No SEC team has ever gotten in with more than 17 SEC losses. Ole Miss does have a top-30 RPI. The numbers all lean to the Bulldogs, who are competitive after two straight dreadful seasons following their national title. Ole Miss has lost seven straight weekend series to Mississippi State and are 6-18 in its last 24 SEC home games. Nic Perkins is the last Rebels to get a hit in a weekend series win over Mississippi State. I picked the Bulldogs to get two out of three because they are playing better and have more stability on the mound. Ole Miss did get after MSU Friday starter Khal Stephen when he was at Purdue. Stephen has almost identical batted-ball numbers compared to a year ago when he had an ERA over 5 with the Boilermakers, but his strikeout rate is up from 19 to 27 and his walk rate is down from 9 to 6, leading to better stats cross the board.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaHkgZG9lcyBpdCBzZWVtIHRoYXQgd2hlbiB3ZSB1c2UgdGhlIHNo aWZ0IGl0IG9ubHkgd29ya3MgNSUgb2YgdGhlIHRpbWU/PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VHJvdXRmaXNoIChAcmVic3Ryb3V0MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9yZWJzdHJvdXQxL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc4MjA5NjAyMTkxOTA5MjQ0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Mike Bianco was one of the last college coaches to employ the shift, finally using it occasionally and them much more so this season. I think it's overvalued in the college game. The sample sizes are small, and outside of some dead-pull hitters, it's just not that reliable. I think fans overvalue it because you're just happy when your guy beats it offensively, and you're frustrated when it works against you. Also, I've noticed pitchers in college don't do a great job pitching to it. They often leave a pitch in a place that the hitter can only really hit it against the shift. There's a certain teamwork that has to come with it. I haven't seen that be effective with Ole Miss or many other college teams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGZvb2QgY291bGQgeW91IGNvbXBldGl0aXZlbHkgZWF0Pzwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEphc29uIEMuIExhdyAoQGphc29ubGF3MTcpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFzb25sYXcxNy9zdGF0dXMvMTc3ODIw ODQzNTg0MDE5NzAzOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMCwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

I could competitively eat any food, but I probably wouldn't like it or have a chance to actually be competitive. I think for anyone chicken nuggets make the most sense. There's not the technique necessary like with hot dogs or oysters, and it's protein for the most part. You'd actually put up a number that looked like you tried. Heavy bread foods like donuts worry me because of the difficulty chewing after a couple minutes, and I bet that's a bad feeling when it's over. I think my answer, though, is street tacos or hard shelled tacos. I love them, and they seem easy to hold and eat. My concern is the shells cutting my mouth. That would be a likelihood over 10-12 minutes. I may have put too much thought into this.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JcyBNaXNzb3VyaSBiZXR0ZXIgdGhlbiBvbGUgTWlzcyBybiBpbiBi YXNlYmFsbDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbWJzdG9uZSBGcmFuayAoQHRvbWJzdG9u ZV9mcmFuaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90b21ic3Rv bmVfZnJhbmsvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzgyMTEyNTU2NzA0NjQ5ODE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Schedules aren't the same, competition, yada, yada, yada. In SEC games, Missouri is dead last in batting average, slugging, on-base, runs, hits, doubles, home runs and total bases. Ole Miss is 12th in batting average and 13th in slugging, runs, hits, double and total bases. The Rebels are 11th in on-base and ninth in home runs. Missouri is fourth in ERA; Ole Miss is 13th. Missouri is fourth in opposing batting average; Ole Miss is 12th. Missouri has allowed 31 fewer hits in nine more innings pitched. Missouri has allowed 27 fewer walks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EbyB5b3UgdGhpbmsgTWlrZSBnZXRzIHRvIDEsMDAwIHdpbnMgYnkg dGhlIGVuZCBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uPzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IER5bGFuIEhhbW1v Y2sgKEBEeWxhbkhhbW1vY2s2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0R5bGFuSGFtbW9jazYvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzgyMjM3ODYyNTQzMTE1OTg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=