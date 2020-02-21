Why is Leatherwood being pulled so quickly In his starts? Is it something we are unaware of? A pitching matchup issue? If so, he has a great swing and Bianco is letting other guys go righty righty lefty lefty... — Chandler Dabbs (@chandlerdabbs) February 20, 2020

This is the question I got the most as Hayden Leatherwood has shown well in limited opportunities this season. It's been a week, so everything is limited but let's tackle it anyway. The question stems from Ole Miss pulling Leatherwood in the third inning Wednesday night to go with Justin Bench as a pinch hitter. I asked Mike Bianco about the decision after the game. "Because of the left-hander and the score of the game but, no, he's swung it well. Again, it was because of the situation and them bringing in the left-hander and trying to make something happen right then because we'd fallen behind. If we hadn't fallen behind that much early, probably wouldn't have done that." Leatherwood had a well-struck fly out int he first inning and there were runners on the corners with one out in the third when Bench entered the game and hit a sacrifice fly. I'm not going to just a baseball situation on one result. That's foolhardy but for context that's what happened. Leatherwood has three at-bats on the season with two singles. One of the singles was a ball off the wall and he reached second base but was tagged out celebrating the would-be double. Peyton Chatagnier pinch hit for him in the seventh inning that day when Louisville went to a lefty. Xaiver starts right-handers on Friday and Sunday. Ole Miss is platooning right now as an easy way to see more hitters and get more players into the game. But through four games, Leatherwood looks as good of an option as any to play a corner outfield spot. I expect his number of at-bats to grow.

I’m doubling down on the Drew McDaniel question: Any idea why we haven’t seen him? — Rebel Yell (@taylormade0205) February 21, 2020

It's possible Drew McDaniel pitches this weekend. He's still active. It's not a redshirt situation or some other problem. McDaniel needs to improve his command, but he's a big part of the plans moving forward, as best I know. McDaniel was 92-95 in high school before a sore arm shut him down for a bit and he lost velocity and command following that. I haven't heard of any velocity issues, and I was a little surprised he didn't pitch on Wednesday. It was probably a negative of losing a game to a rainout this week. Ole Miss is still figuring out roles on the mound and at the plate and could have used nine more innings.

Can we please get rid of peanut butter jelly time? — Will Hopkins (@hway__thirty) February 20, 2020

I do think it's a little played out by this point. I'm sure some people love it, but I've seen it enough I'm ready for something new.I heard a lot of groans about it, and it's not a part of the atmosphere in the same way Love is Gone is a staple. It's a similar thought with the Solo Cups unless the races get a little more creative. But I will say the Cups are like a mascot in that I'm not the target audience and I see them 30-some-odd times a year, so it's possible most people don't have the burn out that I do.

Is Plumlee more of a pinch runner, if so can he take part in spring football? — Greg Ayers (@gtayers) February 20, 2020

I'm not going to go crazy about a three-at-bat sample size for a true freshman who also plays football, but, yes, if John Rhys Plumlee is only a pinch runner this season, I expect him to participate in more spring football activity than if he were an everyday player. To this point Plumlee is 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in three plate appearances. He also has a stolen base and scored a run as a pinch runner. I credit both staffs for the patience in making a decision. Spring football doesn't start for a few weeks. It'll work itself out.

Faster:



Jordan Henry, Senquez, or Ealy? — hey, anesthesia... (@RebelSandman) February 20, 2020

Jerrion Ealy ran a 6.13 60-yard dash, per Perfect Game. So, if that's true, this is a no contest. It's Ealy, then Senquez Golson, who ran a 6.38 confirmed 60 while at Ole Miss and then Jordan Henry. However, Henry is the best base runner of the three and got great jumps. Let's see how Ealy develops in that area. There's room to grow with the technical part of running the bases, but the speed is undeniable. Bonus fact: Connor Walsh has a 6.25 60-yard dash time, per Perfect Game. He's expected to redshirt this season.

Ole Miss was shaky in midweek games last season and looked similar Wednesday night. Is something particular causing that? Lack of focus? Less starting pitching depth? Or is it just an “it’s baseball” thing? It seems like the midweeks were less adventuresome in the past. — D @ ñ (@danfmiller) February 20, 2020

Midweek losses (to bad teams) are typically about the lack of a fourth starter or an offense that plays down to its competition and can't string together quality at-bats. But I don't see a recurring issue with Ole Miss and midweek games. Last year wasn't ideal as Ole Miss went 17-9 which is at least three games below the baseline goal. The rule of thumb is to be at least 20-6 and if the team has a winning SEC record then that's at least 36 regular season wins and it's not a black mark on a resume when it comes to the hosting conversation. Bianco's teams typically do enough in the out-of-league games, and I don't see any pattern that it is a problem year over year. Last season Ole Miss has two terrible losses, falling to UNA and Arkansas State -- the former to a team transitioning from Division II and the latter in a game that was really needed at the time. But in 2005 Ole Miss went a Bianco-worst 15-11 in non-SEC games with a very thin team and a year later the Rebels went 22-4 and won 40 regular season games. Also last year while the Rebels needed to win some of them, there's a bit of a schedule strength argument that moves things by a game or two. Other losses outside of those two were to Louisville (x2), Wright State, USM, Tulane, ECU and Mississippi State. Just beat the bad teams, win the weekend series and split the rest. Ole Miss scored nine runs on Wednesday. I'm not piling on Greer Holston at all because it happens to everyone, but that was just a starting pitcher issue. Not a mindset deal or anything.

What did you think of Dunhurst’s defense? — Brian Scott Rippee (@bsrippee) February 20, 2020

This is an inside joke that would be really funny if you knew the backstory, but it gives me a chance to talk about Hayden Dunhurst, so we'll go with it. You've all seen the throw from his knees to end Sunday's game. It currently has 955,000 views on just the ESPN Twitter video. But he did that multiple times throughout the weekend and completely neutralized the Louisville running game, allowing Ole Miss to dictate the pace of the game. It messed up the Cardinals' rhythm. Louisville was 0-for-3 on stolen base attempts and got picked off once. That for a team that stole 108 bases out of 134 attempts a year ago. Dunhurst's arm is tremendous, but it's the quickness of his transfer that's the most elite. There's no wasted movement and he can control it. The arm will get better which is a scary thought. His receiving was just Ok over the weekend, as he has things to clean up, but for a freshman making his first career starts, we'll give it some time. He did a good job of not carrying his offensive struggles to the other parts of his game, and I think he'll hit enough to not let it be a conversation. He seemed to press some after a few hard-hit balls didn't fall.

Most important recruit in Ole Miss baseball history? — David Rozier (@david_rozier) February 21, 2020