The Rebels are at No. 18 in the RPI rankings and have six top-10 RPI games remaining in the regular season. Ole Miss is trying to host a regional for the third time in four seasons. Mississippi State -- with a top-5 RPI -- is currently in good shape for a top-8 seed.

Ole Miss (32-17, 15-9) hosts Mississippi State (39-10, 15-9) for a three-game set at Swayze Field beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and continuing at 6 p.m. Saturday and finishing up at 12 p.m. Sunday. Heavy rain is expected throughout Saturday in the Oxford area.

Other than Ryan Rolison, who went in the first round of last year's MLB First Year Player Draft, the nation's top enrolled signing class from 2016 is eligible to hear their names called this June.

While it's possible for the majority of the class to be selected at some point in the 40 rounds, we'll focus on the top five possibilities: Cooper Johnson, Grae Kessinger, Thomas Dillard, Cole Zabowski and Will Ethridge. Also, remember, it only takes one team to love a player. All 30 don't have to agree.

With the Draft a month away, I spoke to multiple scouts to get opinions on these players.

Cooper Johnson: The Illinois native was arguably the top defensive catcher coming out of high school, and he's put up his best season to date during this contract year. Johnson has one of the best arms in college baseball and has thrown out 15-of-31 would-be base stealers in 2019.

His receiving has improved, and there have been fewer mental lapses with balls popping off his mitt. Johnson has matured during his three seasons and has added a competent bat to his arsenal, hitting .288 with an .868 OPS.

While still not getting top-level Draft buzz, Johnson should have a chance at the top-100 picks and go in the first five rounds. With the tools to be a Major Leaguer behind the plate, Johnson's "ambush bat" is another positive. While he's never going to play for his bat, he gets the most out of his swings and could go on some streaks at the next level. Scouts wanted to see him maximize his plate appearances, and he's done that this season.

He's steadily improved his temperament and is seen as a player who could jump up higher if one team decides his floor is as their backup catcher for a number of seasons.

Grae Kessinger: The Ole Miss shortstop is hitting .436 in conference play with a 1.124 OPS. He leads the league in average and is second in on-base, slugging and total bases, and in conference play, he's struck out just nine times in 115 plate appearances.

Kessinger's Draft profile is similar to Johnson with the third round being the average consensus while there being the possibility for a little movement in either direction. The injuries two straight summers took away valuable Cape League at-bats and held back some potential buzz, but the SEC numbers are legitimate and teams believe he can stick at shortstop through the system. Also, nothing was mentioned to me about his medical being a possible problem.

There's some projectable power, and speed is the biggest weakness, though teams are valuing that less and less in today's professional game.

Thomas Dillard: There are some unknowns and some key positives with Dillard. He's a three-year starter with excellent plate awareness and pop from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter. The multiple summers in the Cape League are another small plus in his profile -- as is his athleticism.

The biggest question mark is where to play him. Most teams view him as a corner outfielder, though his catching has improved and there's at least the potential thought that a club could believe there's untapped potential behind the plate than what's been developed because of Johnson on the same team. He's the perfect illustration of how it just takes one team. Should a team think he can catch, switch-hitting catchers who can run have value.

The fifth round seemed to be the top estimate out of my conversations, and it's going to take a team to believe in a position with him. Dillard is expected to sign in the top-10 rounds, but there are some questions about which part of that wide guess will feature his name. Some teams won't pull the trigger because of the position question.

Will Ethridge: The Ole Miss ace has been one of the SEC's most consistent frontline arms during his lone season in the starting rotation. He's averaging right at a strikeout per inning with a 1.21 WHIP in conference play.

The walks are a little high with 16 in 47.1 innings, but he's averaging six innings per start despite leaving the Florida game early with a blister issue. The action is easy, and there's good run on his fastball. The offspeed stuff has improved and comes out of the same slot.

His success in the SEC and 6-foot-5 frame are also big positives. But right-handers pitching in the low 90s are sometimes seen as a dime-a-dozen in the prospect world -- relative to those who throw with the other arm. Ethridge could slide down into the lower parts of the top-10 rounds but should see a six-figure payday and get close to slot or a little above depending on the spot. With no arm issues and swing-and-miss stuff, he's of value at the next level. As of now, most expect him to go off the board between rounds five and seven.

Cole Zabowski: Is it possible for a preseason First Team All-SEC player to be underrated? That's potentially the case with Zabowski, as he's rarely the first or second offensive Rebel mentioned in conversation, but he's fourth in SEC in league total bases and second in slugging percentage.

He's a tremendous college hitter, but scouts are relatively concerned with his ability to play first base and whether the overall hit tool translates at the highest professional levels. One scout compared him to former Ole Miss slugger Sikes Orvis, a 17th round pick in 2015. Zabowski will certainly get a professional call, but the slot value could potentially leave him with a decision about signing.

Either way, Ole Miss wouldn't be in a potential host position without him.