RebelGrove - Recruit reactions: Ole Miss targets notice shift after shootout with Bama

Ole Miss and Alabama put on an absolute show In primetime on ESPN Saturday night before the Crimson Tide pulled away for a 63-48 win.

And there were several recruits who noticed the seismic shift in the Rebels' program after the last few years of mediocrity.

So naturally, we asked what commits and targets thought of the first game of the new era.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This post will be updated as the responses roll in so be sure to continue to check in with us as National Signing Day draws closer and closer.