RebelGrove - Recruit reactions: Ole Miss targets notice shift after shootout with Bama

Recruit reactions: Ole Miss targets notice shift after shootout with Bama
Ole Miss and Alabama put on an absolute show In primetime on ESPN Saturday night before the Crimson Tide pulled away for a 63-48 win.
And there were several recruits who noticed the seismic shift in the Rebels' program after the last few years of mediocrity.
So naturally, we asked what commits and targets thought of the first game of the new era.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This post will be updated as the responses roll in so be sure to continue to check in with us as National Signing Day draws closer and closer.
I thought they put on a good performance on offense, being versatile with their backs, putting them in space, and also creating great plays to put points on the board.
— Quinshon Judkins
They put up a fight against the best team in the nation. Their performance was shocking. In a good way.
— Brandon Buckhaulter
I was extremely impressed. The offense was amazing. Coach (Lane) Kiffin is one of the best if not the best playcaller in college football. Once again, they got the tight end involved, which is huge for me. (Kenny) Yeboah had an amazing night.
— Blake Gunter
This offense is top-three in the SEC. If you score that many points against Alabama, that says a lot.
— Dallan Hayden
Great game. It was a hard loss. Coach (Lane) Kiffin is building something special. I loved his comment about we play to win, not cover the spread.
— Stone Blanton
The game last night was probably one of the best games I’ve seen in a minute! The playcalling was very good. It put the Alabama defense on notice. Coach Lane (Kiffin) did a great job!
— Joel Starlings
I've been impressed by the Ole Miss offense so far, they've really caught my attention over the past few weeks.
— Makylan Pounders
I watched a little bit of it, but after watching some highlights, they did great. It was a very close game. I know Ole Miss is going to come back stronger from this as a team.
— Jerrell Boykins
I thought it was a real good game. I love their spread offense and the way (Matt) Corral throws the ball.
— Drew Donley
I em joyed the game. Wish we had a little more defense, but I thought we played well.
— Carter Edwards
I was able to watch a little bit. It was good to see the offense dominating the Alabama defense. I think there are little things that were exploited on defense.
— Trey Washington