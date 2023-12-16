Ole Miss' red-hot recruiting weekend continued Saturday night when the Rebels flipped Zachary, La., offensive tackle Kavion Broussard.

Broussard, who was committed to Miami, flipped to Ole Miss during his official visit to Oxford. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Broussard also had offers from Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, ULL, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Texas Tech and Tulane.



Broussard is ranked by Rivals as the No. 14 player in Louisiana and the No. 57 offensive tackle nationally. Broussard is Ole Miss' 20th commitment for the class of 2024.

Earlier Saturday, Ole Miss landed two Tennessee transfer portal defenders -- Tamarion McDonald and Tyler Baron -- and four-star quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr.

Broussard earned first-team All-State honors for Zachary, which advanced to the state championship game before losing to Ruston last Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.