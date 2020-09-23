RebelGrove - Reese airs frustrations as he waits for clearance to play this season

OXFORD — Otis Reese’s quest for eligibility remained unresolved Wednesday, just three days before Ole Miss’ season opener against No. 5 Florida at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Reese took his case to Twitter Tuesday night. He said he decided to transfer from Georgia last fall because his time spent in Athens “took a devastating mental toll” on him, adding he was the victim of racist events that “weighed on me heavily and seemed never-ending.”

Reese, who transferred to Ole Miss in January, said he informed Georgia coach Kirby Smart of his desire to transfer early last October. Smart, Reese alleges, “manipulated” him to play for the Bulldogs the very next day, “when I was truly at my darkest moment.”

Reese alleged racial profiling by Athens police and said he requested body cam footage from officers making those stops only to be told that footage didn’t exist.

Reese praised Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin for his support during the transfer process, adding Kiffin and his staff have been “strong advocates against racism and have put in the work to change perceptions.”

“I’ve seen first-hand what genuine commitment to change looks like in Oxford, and I’m excited to be a part of the program,” Reese said. “If I was permitted to leave when I attempted to leave last year, I would be eligible to play right now.

“All I am asking for is what is fair and to be given the opportunity to take the field this season with my brothers.”

Georgia issued a statement Wednesday morning responding to Reese’s allegations.

"We cannot comment on student-athlete eligibility matters due to federal privacy laws, but we would be happy to share our full response to Otis Reese's waiver request, if he provides a signed release allowing us to do so. UGA disputes any suggestion that it maintains an unsafe, unsupportive or racially insensitive environment.”

Attorney Tom Mars, who does not represent Reese but who has emerged as a strong and vocal advocate for college football players’ rights over the past several years, placed the blame for Reese’s predicament on Smart. Mars said on Twitter Smart’s “unequivocal support would have caused the NCAA to rubber stamp Otis’ waiver request. But whether it’s Cade Mays, Ohio State’s star QB (former UGA quarterback Justin Fields), or Otis Reese, Coach Smart always seems to focus on pleasing the angry, retaliatory UGA fans.”

“Having read Otis’ statement, let’s cut to the chase,” Mars said in a subsequent tweet. “There are only two explanations for Kirby Smart not supporting a waiver for Otis Reese. Kirby’s either inferring that Otis is lying or he’s astonishingly insensitive to the effect racism has on young black men in the South.”

Mays, meanwhile, transferred from Georgia to Tennessee and was recently cleared by the NCAA to play this season. The Southeastern Conference, however, has not signed off, leaving Mays in limbo three days before the Volunteers’ opener at South Carolina.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruett was asked Wednesday morning when he expected to hear from the league about Mays, who would be a starter if he’s cleared.

“I guess before we get on the plane,” Pruitt said. “He’s been working, preparing to play this week and we have a plan either way. I would say before we get on the plane. We have the opportunity at any point in time to choose if we want to go take another job. There’s no penalty for coaches, why should there be one for student-athletes?”

Kiffin expressed similar frustration Wednesday, saying Reese and the Rebels just finished their last full practice in preparation for Florida.

“If he’s ineligible, he’s on the service team, and if he’s eligible, he’s starting,” Kiffin said. “So that’s a big difference. I obviously wish it was resolved and we would know. I thought it would’ve been but it’s not.”

Kiffin said he didn’t know when he would hear from the NCAA regarding Reese or if he’d hear before Saturday.

“I’ve asked every day and I guess they’re still working on it,” Kiffin said.

Smart pushed back Wednesday against blame placed on him, insisting he played no role in any of the responses to waiver requests.

“It’s not my decision,” Smart said. “It’s not my rule. It’s rules that were voted on by the ADs and presidents and the commissioner, he has to uphold those. Those are their decisions. Those are not decisions that we get to make as coaches. Any time a kid gets an opportunity to go play somewhere else and it gives him a better opportunity to play, there’s been many guys that we’ve had that we supported to go on and play other places. That’s usually a decision that each guy reaches on an individual basis. But within conference, it’s not something that has been a decision for us to make.”