RGTV: A visit with Chance Campbell, presented by The Rogue: Episode 3

Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell recorded seven tackles in the Rebels' 43-24 win over Louisville Monday night in Atlanta.

Campbell spoke to RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready Tuesday about his Ole Miss debut, playing without Lane Kiffin on the sidelines, seeing his family in Atlanta, the Rebels' new national ranking, preparing for Austin Peay during a short week and more.

Campbell and the Rebels entertain Austin Peay Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. He also discussed his thoughts as he gets ready for his first home game -- and all that comes with that -- in an Ole Miss uniform.