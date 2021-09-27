RGTV: A visit with Chance Campbell, presented by The Rogue: Episode 6

OXFORD -- After a weekend off, Ole Miss was back on the practice field Monday preparing for a date with No. 1 Alabama.

The 12th-ranked Rebels face the Tide in Tuscaloosa Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell discussed the open date, how he spent his weekend, facing Alabama, traveling to Tuscaloosa, Bryce Young and the Tide and much more on his weekly visit with RebelGrove.com and MPW Digital.

A visit with Chance Campbell is presented weekly by The Rogue.