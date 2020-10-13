RebelGrove - RGTV: Andy Staples of The Athletic joins

The Athletic's Andy Staples sat down, via Zoom, to discuss his deep dive into Lane Kiffin, Jeff Lebby and Ole Miss' offense.

Can Kiffin win big at Ole Miss? Will he stay long-term? Can the Rebels' defense give Ole Miss a chance at a winning streak starting Saturday at Arkansas? Can Ole Miss recruit the defensive standouts required to win in the Southeastern Conference?

Staples weighs in on those topics, Georgia-Alabama and his recent loss Pittsburgh-N.C. State bet that forced him to try to eat a spoonful of his archenemy, mayonnaise.