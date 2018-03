OXFORD -- A shoulder injury has limited DaMarkus Lodge some this spring, but it hasn't prevented him from making an impact on the practice field.

Lodge, a rising senior, has emerged as a vocal leader on Ole Miss' team this spring. It's a role that comes naturally for Lodge but a characteristic he has suppressed during his time in the Ole Miss program.

Lodge talked about that, his senior season, his pro hopes and more following Ole Miss' practice Tuesday afternoon.