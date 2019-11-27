News More News
RGTV: Different backgrounds, same approach

Ole Miss linebacker Lakia Henry looks to tackle Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in a loss to the Tigers earlier this month. (USA Today Sports)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
OXFORD -- Ben Brown grew up engrossed in the Egg Bowl rivalry.

Lakia Henry, meanwhile, knew precious little about it.

On Thursday, however, Brown and Henry will be on the same side, sharing the same goal -- beating Mississippi State and bringing the Golden Egg trophy back to Oxford.

Ole Miss faces the Bulldogs Thursday night in Starkville (6:30, ESPN), and for both Brown and Henry, two players from completely different backgrounds, the rivalry has their full attention.

