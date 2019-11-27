OXFORD -- Ben Brown grew up engrossed in the Egg Bowl rivalry.

Lakia Henry, meanwhile, knew precious little about it.

On Thursday, however, Brown and Henry will be on the same side, sharing the same goal -- beating Mississippi State and bringing the Golden Egg trophy back to Oxford.

Ole Miss faces the Bulldogs Thursday night in Starkville (6:30, ESPN), and for both Brown and Henry, two players from completely different backgrounds, the rivalry has their full attention.