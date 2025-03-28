RGTV: Dre Davis grateful for dream-fulfilling season at Ole Miss

ATLANTA — Dre Davis never could get in a rhythm on Friday night.

Early foul trouble forced him to sit more than half of the first half and then a quick third foul in the second half put him back on the bench.

In the end, in his final college game, Davis finished with just two points and six rebounds in Ole Miss’ 73-70 loss to Michigan State, one that ended the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament run in the Sweet 16.

Davis reflected on Friday’s game, the season that was and more afterwards in the Rebels’ locker room in State Farm Arena.