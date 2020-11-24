RebelGrove - RGTV: Egg Bowl 'just another game' for Rebels' Corral

OXFORD -- Matt Corral looks back on last season's Egg Bowl and recalls certain portions of it vividly.

In the end, Corral said, he didn't take much away from that evening in Starkville.

"We lost," Corral said, referring to Mississippi State's 21-20 victory, one that sent the Rebels back to Oxford with a 4-8 record and on the cusp of a coaching change that would see Ole Miss fire Matt Luke and replace him with Lane Kiffin.

A year later, Corral has gone from demoted quarterback to a third-year sophomore making some waves in NFL circles. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound, Ventura, Calif., native, has completed 162 of 219 passes for 2,359 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing 77 times for 301 yards and three scores.

Corral and Ole Miss (3-4) face Mississippi State (2-5) Saturday in Oxford (3 p.m., SEC Network). He discussed the Bulldogs, last year's game, his season and more with reporters on a Zoom call Monday.