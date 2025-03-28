RGTV: Emotional Dia reflects on season, discusses future

Dia recorded 11 points and four rebounds in the 73-70 loss to Michigan State. On Friday night, he reflected on his season and discussed his future, one which looks to include a return to Ole Miss for a second season with Chris Beard and the Rebels.

The former Belmont forward transferred to Ole Miss this past summer and quickly became a key cog in the Rebels’ season, one that included two NCAA Tournament runs and the second Sweet 16 in program history.

