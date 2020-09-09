RebelGrove - RGTV: Kenny Yeboah discusses transition to Ole Miss, Rebels' offense

OXFORD — Kenny Yeboah’s transition from Temple to Ole Miss was impacted by a pandemic but the Rebels’ new tight end isn’t one to complain.

Instead, during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, Yeboah praised his new coaches and teammates for helping make that transition “so easy.”

“I’ve kind of just fit in with everybody and gone out and played ball,” Yeboah said. “It’s a great vibe. I love being here, honestly. I’m glad I came here. The coaching staff, the players, the training staff, the weight room staff and everybody, I’ve just enjoyed being here.”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Yeboah, a product of Allentown, Pennsylvania, caught 19 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was attracted to Ole Miss in part because of the way new Rebels offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby incorporates the tight end. Lebby was at UCF last season and directed a 63-21 whipping of Temple on Oct. 26 in Philadelphia.