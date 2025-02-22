Rebels can't close the deal at Vanderbilt, fall short to Commodores

Malik Dia made a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock Saturday with 7:34 left to play, giving Ole Miss a 64-62 lead at Vanderbilt.

The Rebels didn’t score again over the next 5:16 and scored just eight points the rest of the way, spoiling what would have been one of their most dramatic wins of the season.

Instead, Vanderbilt answered Dia’s triple with a 9-0 run and then held on for a 77-72 win at Memorial Gymnasium.

Ole Miss fell to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, picked up a huge victory in its quest for a spot in next month’s NCAA Tournament. The Commodores improved to 18-9 overall and 6-8 in the SEC.

"We've been playing good basketball,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said. “The results just haven't been there. This was a special, needed win."

Vanderbilt dominated the early portion of the game, leading by as many as 19 points before taking a 41-33 lead to the halftime intermission. Ole Miss clawed back, taking its first lead with 16:08 left on Jaylen Murray’s layup.

The Rebels couldn’t build on that momentum and never led by more than the two-point advantage gained on Dia’s 3-pointer.

Dia led Ole Miss with 22 points, making eight of his 12 shots from the floor. Sean Pedulla added 21 points. Murray finished with 10.

Chris Manon had a season-high 16 points for Vanderbilt. Jason Edwards had 15, Tyler Nickel added 13 and Devin McGlockton finished with 10.

"I thought the difference in the game was our poor start and the free throw differential,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “Vandy didn't foul much and got to the free throw line.

"I think (Manon is) one of the best players in the SEC that nobody's talking about."

Down the stretch, Ole Miss’ offense bogged down repeatedly. The Rebels, which have positioned themselves to make the NCAA Tournament thanks primarily to protecting the basketball, had several critical turnovers late.

The Rebels closed to 73-70 on a Pedulla layup with 1:02 left, but a key call with 34.2 seconds remaining went against Ole Miss. Pedulla appeared to establish legal defensive position, but officials determined he was blocking Vanderbilt’s Nickel with 34.2 seconds remaining. Nickel made both free throws to extend the Commodores’ lead to five.

A pair of Pedulla free throws with 29 seconds left pulled Ole Miss back to within one possession, but McGlockton knocked down two free throws with 21.9 seconds left.

Ole Miss’ final possession was a disaster, with Jaemyn Brakefield missing a long 3-pointer and then Pedulla missing another with less than two seconds remaining.

Ole Miss travels to No. 1 Auburn on Wednesday. The Rebels’ regular season also includes a home date versus Oklahoma Saturday in Oxford, a home date versus No. 6 Tennessee and a trip to No. 2 Florida.