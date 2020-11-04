RebelGrove - RGTV: Kiffin talks Thomas, bye week, new state flag and more

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Wednesday to discuss the Rebels' bye week plans and much more.

Kiffin said he talked to freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas prior to Wednesday's practice. Thomas had an injury scare on Monday and had to be flown via helicopter to Memphis. However, Thomas was released later Monday night and appears poised to return to the Rebels' team in the near future.

"It was a scary deal to watch," Kiffin said. "If you haven't ever seen something like that, you can't understand it. An 18- or 19-year-old kid laying there and he can't feel anything, that's pretty scary."

Kiffin said Thomas is basically in concussion protocol at this point, meaning he'll have to clear certain protocols before he can return to practices.

The Rebels will practice again Thursday before taking the weekend off. Ole Miss entertains South Carolina in Oxford on Nov. 14. That game, which will be televised by the SEC Network, kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Kiffin also talked about recruiting, his use of Twitter as a recruiting/public relations tool and more.