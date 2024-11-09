RGTV: Kirby Smart reacts to Georgia's 28-10 loss at Ole Miss

OXFORD -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he’s not even thinking about any chances his team has of receiving an at-large spot in the College Football Playoff after Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

However, he’s not giving up on the season, either.

“I don't even care about that. The only thing I'm worried about is how we get better tomorrow. What can we do with our players tomorrow to get better?” Smart said. “But our players will be fine. It's a different world. We're not riding this roller coaster wave of emotions. We're on a long journey. It's a long journey, and you've got to play the next play. You've got to play the next game, and that's the goal for this group. Our future is in front of us. We've got to figure out how to get better.”

Georgia managed just 245 yards of offense, resulting in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. So, what went wrong?

"Well, we didn't have a great run game going. Sometimes we ran the ball well. I thought that their front defensively stunts and moves a lot so they're very disruptive, so you have to be willing to go outside. We had some outside run game. I thought Nate (Frazier) did a really good job,” Smart said. “Unfortunately, he had a turnover, but he ran the ball really hard. We talked all week about how they go after the ball. So give them credit, but when you have the penalties we have, and you have the sacks, you're not gonna be very successful, right? Penalties, stop drives, and sacks, stop drives, and we had both of those."