OXFORD — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media in the aftermath of Friday’s 26-14 win over Mississippi State.

Kiffin’s Rebels, ranked No. 15 nationally entering Friday’s game, finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, including a 5-3 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin addressed Friday’s game, the legacy left behind by Jaxson Dart and the rest of Ole Miss’ seniors, the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes and more.