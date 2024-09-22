Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Georgia Southern
Neal McCready  •  RebelGrove
Publisher

OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media Saturday night following the fifth-ranked Rebels' 52-13 win over Georgia Southern.

The win improved Ole Miss' record to 4-0 entering Southeastern Conference play. Georgia Southern fell to 2-2.

