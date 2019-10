OXFORD -- Matt Corral opened the season as Ole Miss' starter and was taking every snap until the final minutes of the Rebels' Sept. 21 loss to California.

He missed the Rebels' next two games _ a loss at Alabama and a win over Vanderbilt _ before splitting time with John Rhys Plumlee in losses to Missouri and Texas A&M.

On Tuesday, after the Rebels' practice, Corral discussed his season, his health, splitting time with Plumlee and more.