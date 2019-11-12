OXFORD -- It's been a wild ride at Ole Miss for seniors Jason Pellerin and Austrian Robinson.

The home portion of their careers comes to end on Saturday when Ole Miss (4-6 overall, 2-4 in the Southeastern Conference) plays host to No. 1 LSU (9-0, 5-0).

Neither Pellerin or Robinson is completely ready to reflect just yet. Instead, they're hoping to finish their Rebel careers with a huge upset and a bowl game. They discussed that and more following Tuesday's practice inside the Manning Center.