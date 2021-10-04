RGTV: Ole Miss soccer on a roll after win at Florida

OXFORD -- Ole Miss soccer continued its winning ways Sunday with a 1-0 win at Florida, the Rebels' first-ever win in Gainesville in 12 trips.

Ole Miss (8-2-2) have won five of its last six matches and is now 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play.

Channing Foster scored the lone goal Sunday, the 40th of her career. She's now the sEC's active leading scorer. Hagleigh Stackpole recorded an assist on Foster's goal, the 12th of her season. Stackpole ranks second nationally in that category.

Meanwhile, Ashley Orkus recorded her third clean sheet of the season in goal.

Ole Miss is now ranked No. 5 in the NCAA's most recent RPI report. The Rebels face South Carolina Thursday at 6 p.m. in Oxford.

Ole Miss coach Matt Mott talked about all of that and more Monday.