OXFORD -- JJ Pegues, an Oxford native who spent his first two seasons at Auburn, knows Saturday will be emotional but he's trying to focus as if it's just another game.

For Jonathan Mingo, who set the program's single-game receiving record last weekend at Vanderbilt, he's focused on making sure Ole Miss' passing game continues to evolve as the Rebels enter the second half of the season.

Both players met with the media on Tuesday as No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference) continued preparations for Saturday's 11 a.m. (ESPN) showdown against SEC West rival Auburn (3-3, 1-2).