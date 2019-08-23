OXFORD -- Qaadir Sheppard knew his hand injury was serious.

It was early in fall camp and well, fingers aren't supposed to point the way his did after he struck an offensive lineman's helmet in a drill.

Sheppard finished that practice and then missed the next week or so while his surgically repaired hand healed.

Sheppard is back at practice now, wearing a protective club on his left hand, preparing for the Aug. 31 opener at Memphis.

Sheppard talked about the club, Ole Miss' defense, his role as an outside linebacker and more following Friday's practice inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.