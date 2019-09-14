OXFORD -- Ole Miss' defense got beaten in the vertical passing game and the Rebels' offense struggled with protection and ball-security Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Rebels did a lot right, too, rolling up 459 yards of offense and intercepting three Lions passes in a 40-29 win.

After the game, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre reflected on the win and looked ahead to Saturday's showdown with unbeaten California.