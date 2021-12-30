RGTV: Rebels' offense, Bears' defense set for high-profile clash
RebelGrove.com's Sugar Bowl coverage is brought to you by the Clearwater Group.
The Clearwater Group is a Mississippi based public affairs firm focused on lobbying, communications and grassroots advocacy issues. They represent a wide range of national and state businesses and associations who are involved in healthcare, gaming, engineering, education, telecommunications, finance and a number of other industries interfacing with government.
The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.
Ole Miss' electric offense and Baylor's hard-hitting defense square off Saturday night in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
It's perhaps the sexiest part of the matchup that pits the Rebels against the Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Several offensive players for the eighth-ranked Rebels and several defensive players for the eighth-ranked Bears talked about the game and more Thursday during Zoom interviews with media.