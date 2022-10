Ole Miss improved to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference Saturday night in College Station, Texas, after defeating Texas A&M, 31-28.

After the game, three Rebels -- wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, quarterback Jaxson Dart and cornerback Deantre Prince -- met with the media to discuss the victory.

Ole Miss moved up to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 Sunday and will enjoy an open date Saturday. The Rebels entertain No. 6 Alabama in Oxford on Nov. 12.