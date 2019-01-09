When @TerenceDavisJr 🗣 This. Is. The. New. Normal. YOU BEST BELIEVE HIM @OleMissMBB 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pKREXeZjAT

OXFORD -- Terence Davis was frustrated with himself at times Saturday night in Nashville, as foul trouble plagued him until the final eight minutes in Memorial Gym.

That wasn't a problem Wednesday. Instead, Davis dominated from the opening tip, scoring a game-high 27 points on 9-for-15 shooting, pacing Ole Miss to an 82-67 win over No. 11 Auburn at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Davis added 12 rebounds, including 11 on the defensive end, dished out two assists, blocked a shot and recorded a steal to pace Ole Miss to its ninth straight win. The Rebels are no2 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference.

"I think it's a signature win, but we've still got a ways to go," Davis said. "We're just getting better by the week. Practice is like a game and once we get into the game, it just kind of comes natural."

Davis addressed his performance on both ends of the floor and praised his teammates' effort following the win over the Tigers.