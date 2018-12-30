OXFORD | Ole Miss has focused its offensive coordinator search on Rich Rodriguez, and a deal is imminent, barring a last-minute decision change from Rodriguez.

The Rebels offered the position to Rodriguez, and he's expected to accept, per multiple sources.

Rodriguez didn't coach during the 2018 season but has 16 years of head coaching experience between West Virginia (2001-2007) , Michigan (2008-2010) and Arizona (2012-2017). His last assistant coach position was Clemson offensive coordinator under Tommy Bowden in 2000.

Ole Miss' last offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, took the same title at North Carolina earlier this month. The Rebels went the former head coach route at defensive coordinator, as well, securing Mike MacIntyre who was the National Coach of the Year at Colorado in 2016. Defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff was fired the day after Thanksgiving.

Rodriguez is an expert at the run-oriented spread option but has successfully adjusted his scheme to a passing offense when the personnel required it. He gained fame with his work with Shaun King (Tulane) and Woody Dantzler (Clemson) as an offensive coordinator and then with Pat White at West Virginia.

Alabama initially offered its head coaching job to Rodriguez in 2006 before he changed his mind. The position then went to Nick Saban.

Arizona fired Rodriguez in 2017 following four bowl games in five seasons with the Wildcats. He went 43-35 but the end was marred by a sexual harassment claim against him by a former administrative assistant. The university cleared him of those allegations.

Rodriguez won 32 games his final three seasons at West Virginia including to BCS bowl berths. He was 15-22 as the Michigan head coach but improved by two wins in each of final two seasons -- going from three wins to five wins to seven wins during the three years in Ann Arbor.

Rodriguez spent Friday and part of Saturday in Oxford interviewing with Matt Luke.