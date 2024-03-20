Riley Maddox stayed composed when things were falling apart all around him. Then, he made sure things were boring while he was on the mound.

The Jackson native, who was pitching close to home at Trustmark Park, lasted six innings and put up five zeroes, as Ole Miss ran away from Southern Miss 8-3 to win for the 10th time in the last 11 games. The Rebels are 16-6 after starting the season 2-4.

Southern Miss fell to 14-7.

Maddox allowed three runs, including two earned, in a circus of a second inning. The Rebels were up 2-0 before the three-run frame that included a single away from the shift, a dropped pop-up on a collision, a chopper off Maddox’s glove, an interference call on a routine play and only one true hit.

The right-hander got the final two outs and faced the minimum the rest of the six innings. He’s had two straight quality starts of six innings of three runs and two runs, respectively, and he’s gone at least five innings in three straight starts.

“Maddox is the story,” Mike Bianco said. “He not only pitched through the sixth inning, but the experience and being able to handle adversity. That (inning) wasn’t any fault of his own… It could have gotten a lot worse, but he got off the field and put a bunch of zeroes up.”

Maddox struck out six without a walk on Tuesday. He’s walked only two in his last 17 innings.

The Ole Miss bullpen hasn’t allowed a run in the last three games and only one run in the last 15.1 innings. Ryne Rodriguez and Brayden Jones combined for a scoreless seventh inning before Mason Nichols and Connor Spencer each threw an inning.

Nichols struck out the side.

Ole Miss was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine but scored two runs in four different innings. The Rebels were 1-for-11 with runners on base against Carolina on Sunday.

Luke Hill went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ethan Lege hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Ole Miss is at Tennessee for three games this weekend.