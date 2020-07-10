RebelGrove - Rivals Era All-Magnolia State Team

Gabe DeArmond, the publisher for PowerMizzou.com, is a friend, and we admire his work, so we copied it. Imitation and flattery and whatnot. DeArmond recently published the best Missouri prospect at each position during the Rivals.com era. We did the same here for Mississippi, compiling the list of the top-rated high school players to come out of the Magnolia State over nearly the last two decades.

Ole Miss signed eight of the members on this list.

Next week, we'll put a little subjectivity into it and select our own personal best of Mississippi team over the same time frame.

NOTE: The last class we include here is the 2020 class because rankings could change for players in more recent classes.

NOTE: We added a kicker and two athletes, bringing our roster to 25 total players

NOTE: To break ties between players, we used the overall national ranking (if a 5.9 4-star was ranked the 40th best player in the country he got the nod over a 5.9 4-star ranked as the 50th best player in the country)