Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss offense

Ole Miss added 10 scholarship players out of the transfer portal since the end of the season to go with 17 high school and junior college signees during the early signing period.

There will be more movement on and off the roster following spring practice and likely into the summer, as more players will enter the portal and change programs prior to the 2022 season. But prior to that, here's a snapshot of where the Ole Miss offensive roster currently stands. The defense version of this will be out this week, as well.

We'll update this chart as needed and link it for quick reference moving forward.

A few notes: We are attempting to only include scholarship players, but on occasion we'll miss one. For example, we're not sure of Isaiah Woullard's scholarship status, but since he's had carries in SEC games, we included him.

Also, a star next to a player's name indicates he has used his free one-time transfer. The COVID year designation indicates a player who is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining because of 2020 not counting because of the pandemic.