Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss offense
Ole Miss added 10 scholarship players out of the transfer portal since the end of the season to go with 17 high school and junior college signees during the early signing period.
There will be more movement on and off the roster following spring practice and likely into the summer, as more players will enter the portal and change programs prior to the 2022 season. But prior to that, here's a snapshot of where the Ole Miss offensive roster currently stands. The defense version of this will be out this week, as well.
We'll update this chart as needed and link it for quick reference moving forward.
A few notes: We are attempting to only include scholarship players, but on occasion we'll miss one. For example, we're not sure of Isaiah Woullard's scholarship status, but since he's had carries in SEC games, we included him.
Also, a star next to a player's name indicates he has used his free one-time transfer. The COVID year designation indicates a player who is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining because of 2020 not counting because of the pandemic.
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Snap Count
|
Kinkead Dent
|
3 to play 2
|
27
|
Luke Altmyer
|
4 to play 3
|
89
|
Jaxson Dart*
|
4 to play 3
|
380 (USC)
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Offensive Snaps
|
Kentrel Bullock
|
4 to play 3
|
35
|
Zach Evans*
|
4 to play 3
|
208 (TCU)
|
Quinshon Judkins
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Isaiah Woullard
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
N/A
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Offensive Snaps
|
Jonathan Mingo
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
399
|
Dannis Jackson
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
255
|
Marc Britt
|
4 to play 3
|
N/A
|
Jalen Knox
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
N/A
|
Jordan Jernigan
|
3 to play 3
|
N/A
|
Qua Davis
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
17
|
Bralon Brown
|
4 to play 3
|
5
|
Brandon Buckhalter
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
JJ Henry
|
4 to play 4
|
9
|
Jeremiah Dillon
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Larry Simmons
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Jordan Watkins*
|
4 to play 3
|
564 (Louisville)
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Offensive Snaps
|
Nick Broeker
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
1,017
|
Jeremy James
|
4 to play 3
|
948
|
Caleb Warren
|
3 to play 3
|
799
|
Mason Brooks*
|
2 to play 1
|
1,052 (WKU)
|
Jalen Cunningham
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
59
|
Reece McIntyre
|
3 to play 3
|
154
|
Micah Pettus
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Luke Shouse
|
3 to play 3
|
N/A
|
Eli Acker
|
4 to play 3
|
329
|
Hamilton Hall
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
2
|
Jordan Rhodes
|
1 to play 1
|
121
|
Cedric Melton
|
4 to play 3
|
231
|
Tobias Braun
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Jayden Williams
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|
Flip Carswell
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Preston Cushman
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Cam East
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A
|
Carter Colquitt
|
3 to play 3
|
5
|
Cedric Nicely
|
4 to play 4
|
N/A
|Name
|Eligibility
|2021 Offensive Snaps
|
Casey Kelly
|
3 to play 3
|
611
|
Michael Trigg*
|
4 to play 3
|
117 (USC)
|
Jonathan Hess
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
8
|
Hudson Wolfe
|
4 to play 4
|
39
|
Luke Knox
|
2 to play 2 (COVID year)
|
1
|
Kyirin Heath
|
Incoming freshman
|
N/A