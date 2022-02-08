 RebelGrove - Roster Snapshot: A position-by-position look at the Ole Miss offense
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-08 22:58:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Chase Parham • RebelGrove
Editor
@RivalsChase

Ole Miss added 10 scholarship players out of the transfer portal since the end of the season to go with 17 high school and junior college signees during the early signing period.

There will be more movement on and off the roster following spring practice and likely into the summer, as more players will enter the portal and change programs prior to the 2022 season. But prior to that, here's a snapshot of where the Ole Miss offensive roster currently stands. The defense version of this will be out this week, as well.

We'll update this chart as needed and link it for quick reference moving forward.

A few notes: We are attempting to only include scholarship players, but on occasion we'll miss one. For example, we're not sure of Isaiah Woullard's scholarship status, but since he's had carries in SEC games, we included him.

Also, a star next to a player's name indicates he has used his free one-time transfer. The COVID year designation indicates a player who is listed as a senior but has two years of eligibility remaining because of 2020 not counting because of the pandemic.

Quarterbacks (3)
Name Eligibility 2021 Snap Count

Kinkead Dent

3 to play 2

27

Luke Altmyer

4 to play 3

89

Jaxson Dart*

4 to play 3

380 (USC)
Running Backs (4)
Name Eligibility 2021 Offensive Snaps

Kentrel Bullock

4 to play 3

35

Zach Evans*

4 to play 3

208 (TCU)

Quinshon Judkins

Incoming freshman

N/A

Isaiah Woullard

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

N/A
Wide Receivers (12)
Name Eligibility 2021 Offensive Snaps

Jonathan Mingo

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

399

Dannis Jackson

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

255

Marc Britt

4 to play 3

N/A

Jalen Knox

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

N/A

Jordan Jernigan

3 to play 3

N/A

Qua Davis

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

17

Bralon Brown

4 to play 3

5

Brandon Buckhalter

4 to play 4

N/A

JJ Henry

4 to play 4

9

Jeremiah Dillon

Incoming freshman

N/A

Larry Simmons

Incoming freshman

N/A

Jordan Watkins*

4 to play 3

564 (Louisville)
Offensive Line (17)
Name Eligibility  2021 Offensive Snaps

Nick Broeker

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

1,017

Jeremy James

4 to play 3

948

Caleb Warren

3 to play 3

799

Mason Brooks*

2 to play 1

1,052 (WKU)

Jalen Cunningham

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

59

Reece McIntyre

3 to play 3

154

Micah Pettus

4 to play 4

N/A

Luke Shouse

3 to play 3

N/A

Eli Acker

4 to play 3

329

Hamilton Hall

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

2

Jordan Rhodes

1 to play 1

121

Cedric Melton

4 to play 3

231

Tobias Braun

4 to play 4

N/A

Jayden Williams

4 to play 4

N/A

Flip Carswell

Incoming freshman

N/A

Preston Cushman

Incoming freshman

N/A

Cam East

Incoming freshman

N/A

Carter Colquitt

3 to play 3

5

Cedric Nicely

4 to play 4

N/A

Tight End (6)
Name Eligibility  2021 Offensive Snaps

Casey Kelly

3 to play 3

611

Michael Trigg*

4 to play 3

117 (USC)

Jonathan Hess

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

8

Hudson Wolfe

4 to play 4

39

Luke Knox

2 to play 2 (COVID year)

1

Kyirin Heath

Incoming freshman

N/A
