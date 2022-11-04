OXFORD — Daeshun Ruffin won’t be on the floor Monday night when Ole Miss opens its season versus Alcorn State.

Ruffin, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Jan. 31 in a win at LSU, ending his stellar freshman season prematurely, suffered a setback in Ole Miss’ 91-62 exhibition win over West Georgia on Tuesday night. Ruffin scored six points and dished out three assists in 16 minutes.

“In the first half he went up and a kid tried to draw a charge and he landed awkwardly,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “The MRI was negative but he has a bone bruise and he’ll be out for Monday. He’ll be evaluated week to week on how he’s doing.”

Davis said Ruffin’s ACL and all the other ligaments in the knee are “good,” but the bone bruise will keep him out.

Davis said Ruffin returned to the floor after the setback but didn’t feel right Wednesday morning.

“He had a lot of stiffness in his leg,” Davis said. “So we’re just kind of taking it week to week right now.”

Without Ruffin in the lineup, Ole Miss will turn to freshmen Amaree Abram and TJ Caldwell and junior wing Matthew Murrell at the point.

“We did it in The Bahamas without him,” Davis said. “We did it in the Clemson scrimmage. He didn’t participate in that. …All three of those guys got a lot of reps in the summer with that so it’s a lot now on some young guards and Matt.

“I think it’s helped Matt. He did so much of it this summer. Those are things we have to work around for sure.”

Davis said he feels bad for Ruffin.

“He worked like heck to get back and was so excited starting that game,” Davis said. “So now he’s got a setback.”

Davis said Ruffin’s injury also opens up time for James White, Robert Cowherd and Tye Fagan in the backcourt.