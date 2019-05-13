OXFORD | Ryan Olenek practiced — at least partially — on Monday at Swayze Field.

And while his status for Arkansas State Tuesday and Tennessee starting Thursday is unknown, the senior putting a uniform on and getting to the park was a bit of an accomplishment.

Olenek missed the Mississippi State series with an undisclosed virus, and he said Monday he’s lost approximately 15 pounds after being bed-ridden for most of the last week.

“I was covered in a rash at LSU and didn’t think anything of it,” Olenek said. “I assumed it was the laundry detergent. On Friday night I noticed it and then I didn’t get flu-like symptoms until Monday or Tuesday and then couldn’t et out of bed for days.

“I couldn’t swallow and had to spit in a bottle.”

Olenek has played in 206 career games at Ole Miss and missed his senior recognition on Saturday. That wasn’t all the disappointment for the outfielder hitting .351 in his final season.

He had to stay home all weekend, missing graduation, the senior athletics breakfast and all other activities surrounding what should have been a noteworthy and memorable weekend.

Olenek showed disgust at the situation on Monday, pointing out the missed weekend personally but also for all of his family and friends who came to Oxford to celebrate his accomplishments.

“A lot of things went into this weekend. I was supposed to graduate this weekend. A lot of memories that I missed, and I wasn’t there for my team. I didn’t get to play my last series — not to make it about me — as an Ole Miss Rebel at Swayze and that sucks. I felt like I let a lot of people down which hurts pretty bad.

“A lot of people came into town, a lot of family members, my whole family and my girlfriend’s family. A lot of people paid a lot of money to be here, and some of them didn’t have the money to do that. Some of my family members, yet they were here. I didn’t get to do some of the things that you do this whole thing for.

“Four years of school and missed walking, missed being honored as a senior and missed doing a lot of stuff. Missed playing against Mississippi State. It was a huge weekend. Missed a lot of things. Sucks.”

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said Olenek would practice Monday until he needed to stop. The Rebels leave Tuesday for Jonesboro, Arkansas, and won’t return home before heading to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Junior left-hander Zack Phillips will start for Ole Miss against the Red Wolves.

“I’m just playing it by ear,” Olenek said. “We’ll see.”