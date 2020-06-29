 RebelGrove - Sabbatini adds more length and athleticism to DB room
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 19:05:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Sabbatini adds more length and athleticism to DB room

Zach Berry • RebelGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@Zach_Berry
Recruiting analyst at RebelGrove.com, your source for everything Ole Miss as part of the Rivals network

The Rebels haven’t been as active during the COVID-19 shutdown as their Southeastern Conference counterparts, but they are slowly starting to make headway in this strange and unprecedented time.

And now, DJ Durkin and Terrell Buckley have added yet another talented defensive back to the 2021, as three-star safety Elijah Sabbatini has announced his verbal commitment to the Rebels.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}