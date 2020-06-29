RebelGrove - Sabbatini adds more length and athleticism to DB room

Sabbatini adds more length and athleticism to DB room
The Rebels haven’t been as active during the COVID-19 shutdown as their Southeastern Conference counterparts, but they are slowly starting to make headway in this strange and unprecedented time.
And now, DJ Durkin and Terrell Buckley have added yet another talented defensive back to the 2021, as three-star safety Elijah Sabbatini has announced his verbal commitment to the Rebels.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news