Sam Williams sees teammate's praise as more evidence of his transformation

OXFORD | Jake Springer didn’t want to talk about himself.

Standing at the lectern after practice this week, the Ole Miss defensive back deflected praise toward others when asked what it is that makes Lane Kiffin say Springer is the catalyst to the Rebels defense playing at max productivity.

Ole Miss improved its opposing scoring average by more than 13 points from 2020, one of the largest FBS decreases in the past decade.

The Rebels finished 54th nationally in scoring defense, an incredible jump from 2020 when Ole Miss was 117th in points allowed and 126th in total defense. The Rebels (10-2) can win 11 games for the first time in school history.

Springer, a Navy transfer, sat out last season before this lone year of eligibility in Oxford.

Sam Williams, waiting for his turn with the media, dropped his head when Springer started with one of his answers. It was about Williams and his transformation from talented but inconsistent JUCO transfer to an All-American and the school record-holder for most sacks in a season.

“Seeing the guys develop from where we were early in the spring and instantly I think of one guy that’s the most dominant guy on our team and that’s (Williams),” Springer said. “Sam, when you look at him from last year to this year or however long he’s been here, that guy got all the intangibles and is the real deal, a monster. His mindset and demeanor and how coming out of spring ball it has changed. You feel it. That’s scary.”

Williams is at 12.5 sacks for the season, fulfilling his vast potential and putting up numbers comparable to Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson who finished second for the Heisman Trophy, with Williams beating Hutchinson in forced fumbles and touchdowns while also having higher per-game totals in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

Coming into the season, Williams was a cautionary example of flashes and freak potential but inconsistency that limited his NFL potential and his productivity with the Rebels. But starting with the way he helped younger players during fall practice and showed up every day, he’s transformed his story.

So, when Springer started talking, Williams took it to heart. He knows those words wouldn't have always been the case.

"It feels good because over the years, I won’t lie, I wouldn’t get that talk up from my teammates,” Williams said. “I made a huge change in my mindset and behavior for my teammates and it’s incredible. You can see it on and off the field. For me to not preach it to them, they can see it, that means a lot to me.

“That's the whole goal. I want them to know Sam has my back and Sam is who he says he is, not just on the field or when he’s around the field but always. It felt really good to hear that.”

The Rebels face Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl January 1 at 7:45 p.m. Ole Miss, other than potentially any transfer portal defections, doesn’t have an opt-out for the bowl game. Williams said he never considered not playing against the Bears.

He’s yet to find out any NFL Draft feedback. Williams joked to ask his mother because he told her to keep it all a secret until he’s done with the season. Other than hearing about the various All-America teams he’s a part of, Williams has focused on soaking up the final days with his teammates, the group that’s helped him redirect his life.

"These are my brothers,” Williams said. “It was sad when it was my last home game, and then it’s sad that I only have one more opportunity to play well and I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“We came a long way. From my first year with most of these boys, everybody that was here that’s still here. I want to finish it with them. We’re about to go beat Baylor.”