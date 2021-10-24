Sanders enjoys special first visit to Oxford with family
Baylor School (Tenn.) offensive tackle Brycen Sanders had no doubt heard about Ole Miss and how special it was growing up. His grandfather, Richard Sanders, played at Ole Miss with Archie Manning a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news