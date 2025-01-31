Saturday Set-Up, pres. by Comer Heating and Air and Southern AC & Heating

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talk before the game as Auburn Tigers takes on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo by Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK)

OXFORD — No. 23 Ole Miss can add one hell of a top line to its resume Saturday, but to do it, the Rebels will have to figure out a way to take down No. 1 Auburn. Tipoff at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion is set for 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Saturday Set-Up is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names but the same great people, products and services. If you live in Oxford, Batesville, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Southaven, Olive Branch, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429.

TEAM FACTS No. 23/23 Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 16-5, 5-3 SEC) Head Coach: Chris Beard • 2nd Season at Ole Miss (36-17) • 273-115 career record (13th Season) No. 1/1 Auburn Tigers (Record: 19-1, 7-0 SEC) Head Coach: Bruce Pearl • 11th Season at Auburn (219-120) • 691-265 career record (30th Season) ON THE AIR Television/Online: ESPN Play-by-Play: Dave O'Brien Color: Cory Alexander OLE MISS RADIO Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network Play-by-Play: David Kellum Color: Marc Dukes SOLD OUT! Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out through the Ole Miss Athletics ticket office. Fans can check SeatGeek, the official secondary marketplace of the Rebels, for other options. Please download your mobile tickets prior to arriving at the stadium to ensure the swiftest entry. ARRIVE EARLY! With a large crowd anticipated, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Gates open at 11 a.m. for students and 11:30 for ticketed fans. STRIPE THE PAVILION Click here to check your color and help us Stripe the Pavilion in red and powder blue. Powder blue t-shirts will be available for the first 1,600 students. SERIES HISTORY VS. AUBURN This will be the 148th meeting between Ole Miss and Auburn in men's basketball, with the two first meeting in 1928 when the Rebels won 43-42. While the Tigers own the all-time series lead 83-64, Ole Miss holds the advantage when playing in Oxford, 43-26. The Rebels are searching for their first victory over Auburn since they swept them in two games during the 2020-21 season, as the Tigers have taken the last six matchups. LAST MEETING: February 3, 2024 (L, 77-91, Oxford, Miss.) • Ole Miss led No. 16 Auburn as the half 44-35, outshooting them 51.5% to 38.2% over the first 20 minutes. The Tigers stormed back in the second half by shooting 73.3 percent from the floor (22-30), scoring 56 points in the final period to win by 14. • Allen Flanigan (Ole Miss): 20 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal. • Jaylin Williams (Auburn): 16 points, five rebounds, two assists. SCOUTING THE TIGERS The top-ranked team in the nation, Auburn brings an overall record of 19-1 and SEC record of 7-0 to Oxford this Saturday. Their lone win came at the hands of No. 9 Duke during the SEC/ACC Challenge, but they picked up massive wins during the non-conference stretch over No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 12 North Carolina, Memphis, and No. 16 Purdue. Their seven victories over conference foes have come against Missouri, Texas, South Carolina, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 23 Georgia, No. 6 Tennessee, and LSU. Auburn not only sits at the top of the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls, but the latest NET Rankings as well, a position they've held since December 10. A preseason SEC Player of the Year candidate and preseason all-American candidate, Johni Broome has led Auburn all season and currently averages 18.2 points per game (second in the SEC) and a conference-best 11.2 rebounds per game. The fifth-year forward also ranks among the nation's best in blocks per game at 2.8, best in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA, and double-doubles with 12, best in the SEC and fifth in the NCAA as well. Five players average double digits in scoring, paced by Broome's 18.2, Chad Baker-Mazara at 12.7, Tahaad Pettiford at 11.7, Miles Kelly with 10.4, and Denver Jones with 10.0. Auburn leads the nation in blocks per game with an average of 7.0 per game, and ranks fourth in assist-turnover ratio at 1.82, and fourth in scoring margin at +18.4. The Tigers rank second in the SEC, behind Ole Miss, and sixth in the nation with an average of just 9.4 turnovers committed per game. Currently in his 30th season as an NCAA head coach, Bruce Pearl has guided Auburn for 11 seasons. His 681 wins are the 12th-most among active coaches, with his win percentage of 72.0% ranking 15th among actives. Prior to earning the position at Auburn, Pearl was the head coach at Tennessee from 2005-2011, at Milwaukee from 2001-2005, and Southern Indiana from 1992-2001. He is an eight-time conference coach of the year, earning the honor in the SEC three times. He's won three regular season SEC titles, two SEC Tournament titles, and has guided his team to the NCAA Tournament as a Division I head coach 13 times. LUNARDI SAYS "DANCE" Updated each Tuesday and Friday, the latest bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Ole Miss as a six seed in the Midwest Region. They are projected by Lunardi to face the winner of 11-seed Ohio State or North Carolina in Wichita, Kan., paired with three-seeded Kansas and 14th-seeded Northern Colorado. The highest seed for the Ole Miss program came in the 2001 tournament, when they were set as a three seed and reached the Sweet 16. Lunardi's latest projections has 13 teams from the SEC earning a ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, a number that would be the most for a single conference all time.

NFL showcase time for six Rebels

Six former Ole Miss football players have been partaking in the Reese's Senior Bowl activities this week, and tomorrow they will play in the Senior Bowl. Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen, Trey Amos, Princely Umanmielen, Caden Davis and Jared Ivey have all been turning heads at practice this week, helping to boost their stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl is set for a 1:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will be broadcast by NFL Network.

Track & Field headed to loaded Razorback Invitational:

Trolio, Gochenouer set to compete in Peach State

The men’s golf duo of Collins Trolio and Davis Gochenouer travel to the Peach State this weekend to compete in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate Feb. 1-2. Georgia Southern will host the ninth playing of the event with the GSU University Golf Course being the site. TOURNAMENT LAYOUT: The 54-hole event will consist of 36 holes on Saturday followed by the final round of 18 holes on Sunday. A shotgun start will ensue both days beginning at 7:15 a.m. CT. SNAPSHOT OF THE FALL: Davis Gochenouer competed as an individual in the team's first victory of the season at the Hamptons Intercollegiate (Oct. 7-8). He carded a low round of 74 in the event and had 12 birdies across his three rounds at Maidstone Club. Collins Trolio competed as an individual in three of the four tournaments this fall. The sophomore set a new career-best finish at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a T17 finish. Trolio was the star of day one in Biloxi for the Rebels, posting a round one score of (-1) 71, placing him in a tie for fourth after 18 holes. He carded four birdies during his round and was one of 13 players in the field to post red figures after day one. ABOUT THE COURSE: The Georgia Southern University Course at University Park opened October 2013. The 167-acre lot is located six miles south of Georgia Southern’s main campus. The track plays 6,900 yards from the championship tees and includes an 8,000 square foot clubhouse. The course consists of two different types of grass with the tees and fairways being lined with Tifway 419 and the greens containing TifEagle.