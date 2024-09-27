PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EWjlWMEZXUVkxJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURaOVYwRldRWTEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
OXFORD -- No. 6 Ole Miss opens the Southeastern Conference portion of its season Saturday versus Kentucky.

The Rebels (4-0) and the Wildcats (2-2 overall, 0-2 in the SEC) kickoff at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Saturday Set-Up is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names but the same great people, products and services. If you live in Oxford, Batesville, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Southaven, Olive Branch, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429.

Teams: Kentucky (2-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (4-0)

Where:Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Series: Ole Miss leads, 29-14-1

Time: 11 a.m. CDT

Where to Watch: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath)

Live Stream: ESPN App/SEC Network+

How To Listen: SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190, Ole Miss Radio Network,

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08

Odds: Ole Miss -17.5, Over/Under 53.5 Money Lines -- Kentucky +550, Ole Miss -800 (per DraftKings)

Team Leaders:

Passing:

Kentucky — Brock Vandagriff, 550 yards; Ole Miss — Jackson Dart, 1,554 yards

Rushing:

Kentucky — Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, 274 yards yards; Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., 427 yards

Receiving:

Kentucky — Dane Key, 264 yards; Ole Miss — Tre Harris, 628 yards

Gameday Schedule

Parking Operations Begin – 6 a.m.

Reserved North Plaza Tailgate Opens – 7 a.m.

Coca-Cola FanFest Opens – 8 a.m.

Walk of Champions presented by Mid South Ford Dealers – 8:55 a.m.

Pre-Game Radio Show presented by Guaranty Bank – 9 a.m.

Gates Open – 9 a.m.

Pride of the South Grove Show – 9:15 a.m.

Oxford Ortho Letterman's Lounge Guest Interview (Jeff Scott) – 9:40 a.m.

Sports Zone Saturday Show Live from the Coca-Cola FanFest – 10 a.m.

Pride of the South Pregame Show – 10:14 a.m.

National Anthem – 10:50 a.m.

Lock the Vaught – 10:56 a.m.

Hotty Toddy – 10:59 a.m.Kickoff – 11 a.m.

Grove Closes – 6:30 p.m.

Notes:

Hometown Connections: Kentucky has one Mississippi native on its roster, Josaih Hayes of Horn Lake, who has played in 42 games for the Wildcats but is expected to miss the season after an Achilles injury in spring ball. Ole Miss has one Kentucky native on its roster, Louisville transfer and Butler High product Jordan Watkins.

Ivey returns: Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, who missed the Georgia Southern game after suffering an ankle injury at Wake Forest, said on his podcast, "Ivey League," that he will be back in the lineup for Ole Miss versus Kentucky.

Wildcats getting boost?: Chip Trayanum, who transferred to UK from Ohio State this spring, is close to making his debut with the Cats after recovering from a broken hand sustained this summer. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Trayanum has a wealth of P5 experience, having played his first two years at Arizona State and the last two seasons at Ohio State. He's rushed for 1,157 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a per-carry average of 5.1 yards during his career.

Sleep matters: With an early kickoff, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has spent the week emphasizing extra sleep for his players. "We're going to make sure they're up an going," Stoops said Thursday.

On the road: Kentucky's first two SEC games were in Lexington. Going on the road, Stoops said, requires a different mentality. "You learn something about your guys on the road for the first time, how new guys and young guys respond to it," Stoops said. "We have guys who have never been in this situation before, whether it was coming from a smaller school or from high school as freshmen."

What they said:

“This is going to be very challenging. They took Georgia down to the wire, ran for over 200 yards against Georgia. These guys are really good, and they’re motivated to play. They have really good length on defense, great size. So they’re able to play with Georgia at home. It’s happened to us, it’s happened to a lot of people, when you don’t have size and length on defense, you struggle with Georgia and Alabama before that. They very much look like an NFL defense, from a structure and size standpoint, and coverages and techniques. That’s why teams struggle against them. Games seem a lot more like NFL games. It’s hard to make yards, it’s hard to run the ball.” -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

"Ole Miss creates a lot of stress, especially with the balance they have and ability to throw the RPOs at you. Well-designed play-action and deception. They put pressure on you every play. I'm not sure why people don’t talk about (Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart) as much as other guys across the country. He's another guy who should be standing there at the Heisman ceremony." -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops

Post-Game Coverage:

MPW Digital PostGame Show, presented by Realtree (Chase Parham hosts, joined by Jeffrey Wright, Tyler Siskey, Brian Rippee and Neal McCready from Vaught-Hemingway)

https://www.youtube.com/@mpwdigital6243

Around the SEC:

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) at Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) Series: UM leads, 29-14-1

11 a.m. CT • ABC Last: UM, 22-19 (2022 at Oxford)

Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08


Oklahoma (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Series: OU leads, 2-0

2:30 p.m. CT • ABC Last: OU, 35-19 (at 2017 Sugar Bowl)

Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043) SiriusXM: 83 - 111/192

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08


Arkansas (3-1, 1-0 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) Series: ARK leads, 42-35-3

2:30 p.m. CT • ESPN Last: TAMU, 34-22 (2023 at Arlington)

Arlington, Texas • AT&T Stadium (86,798) SiriusXM: 381 - 162/191

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08


Mississippi State (1-3, 0-1 SEC) at Texas (4-0, 0-0 SEC) Series: Tied, 2-2

3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network Last: TEX, 38-11 (at 1999 Cotton Bowl)

Austin, Texas • Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (100,119) SiriusXM: 374 - 106/190

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08


Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Series: UA leads, 43-26-4

6:30 p.m. CT • ABC Last: UA, 27-24 (at 2023 SEC Championship Game)

Tuscaloosa, Ala. • Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077) SiriusXM: 82 – 84

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08


South Alabama (2-2) at LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) Series: First Meeting

6:45 p.m. CT • SEC Network

Baton Rouge, La. • Tiger Stadium (102,321) SiriusXM: 106/190

Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08

Open: Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC); Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC); South Carolina (3-1, 1-1 SEC); Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC); Vanderbilt (2-2, 0-1 SEC).

Other Ole Miss Activities to Watch:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American ChampionshipsWomen's Tennis at Milwaukee Tennis ClassicCross Country at Gans Creek Classic

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American ChampionshipsWomen's Tennis at Milwaukee Tennis ClassicFootball vs. Kentucky | 11 a.m. | 100 points | Stripe the Vaught

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American ChampionshipsWomen's Tennis at Milwaukee Tennis ClassicVolleyball at Arkansas | Noon | SEC NetworkSoccer at Auburn | 2 p.m. | SEC Network+

