The Rebels (4-0) and the Wildcats (2-2 overall, 0-2 in the SEC) kickoff at 11 a.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Notes:

Hometown Connections: Kentucky has one Mississippi native on its roster, Josaih Hayes of Horn Lake, who has played in 42 games for the Wildcats but is expected to miss the season after an Achilles injury in spring ball. Ole Miss has one Kentucky native on its roster, Louisville transfer and Butler High product Jordan Watkins.

Ivey returns: Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, who missed the Georgia Southern game after suffering an ankle injury at Wake Forest, said on his podcast, "Ivey League," that he will be back in the lineup for Ole Miss versus Kentucky.

Wildcats getting boost?: Chip Trayanum, who transferred to UK from Ohio State this spring, is close to making his debut with the Cats after recovering from a broken hand sustained this summer. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound Trayanum has a wealth of P5 experience, having played his first two years at Arizona State and the last two seasons at Ohio State. He's rushed for 1,157 yards, 13 touchdowns, and a per-carry average of 5.1 yards during his career.

Sleep matters: With an early kickoff, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has spent the week emphasizing extra sleep for his players. "We're going to make sure they're up an going," Stoops said Thursday.

On the road: Kentucky's first two SEC games were in Lexington. Going on the road, Stoops said, requires a different mentality. "You learn something about your guys on the road for the first time, how new guys and young guys respond to it," Stoops said. "We have guys who have never been in this situation before, whether it was coming from a smaller school or from high school as freshmen."