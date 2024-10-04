Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

The Rebels (4-1 overall, 0-1 in the SEC) and the Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1) kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. CDT. at Brice-Williams Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Saturday Set-Up is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names but the same great people, products and services. If you live in Oxford, Batesville, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Southaven, Olive Branch, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429.

Notes:

-- South Carolina ranks in the top 30 nationally in total defense (14th), passing defense (23rd), rushing defense (28th) and scoring defense (30th). Kyle Kennard leads the SEC and is No. 4 nationally in both sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (8.5).

-- Ole Miss and South Carolina have met four times in Columbia to an even 4-4 split. South Carolina won the last meeting in Columbia in 2009, snapping a three-game win streak for the Rebels on the road in the series.

-- Ole Miss last went to Columbia in 2009, bringing a No. 4 ranking to Williams-Brice Stadium and leaving with a 16-10 defeat. It was a forgettable day for the Rebels, who scored their first touchdown of the game on a Jevan Snead pass to Markeith Summers in the fourth quarter. It was an unforgettable day for South Carolina fans, as the monumental win on national television marked the birth and emergence of the Sandstorm tradition.

-- Thirteen of the last 15 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less, including six decided by a field goal or less. The Gamecocks have won eight of the 17 games in the series, but never by more than seven points.

-- South Carolina running back Rocket Sanders suffered an ankle injury on the second offensive possession against Akron and never returned to the field. The former Arkansas All-SEC standout went back to the locker room wearing a walking boot, forcing a running back room which had taken less than 20 percent of the team’s carries in the first three games to shoulder the rest of the load. His status for Saturday is questionable.

-- Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells Jr. played for the Gamecocks in 2022 and ‘23. A 2022 All-SEC performer, Wells played in 16 games and started nine with the Gamecocks, catching 71 passes for 965 yards and seven TDs. Running back Rashad Amos played in 13 games for Carolina from 2020-22. Rebel assistant coach Joe Cox served on Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina in 2020.