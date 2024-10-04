Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- No. 12 Ole Miss opens the road portion of its Southeastern Conference season Saturday at South Carolina.
The Rebels (4-1 overall, 0-1 in the SEC) and the Gamecocks (3-1, 1-1) kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EDT/2:30 p.m. CDT. at Brice-Williams Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.
Teams: No. 12 Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1) at South Carolina (3-1, 1-1)
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559)
Series: Ole Miss leads, 9-8
Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT/3:30 p.m. EDT
Where to Watch: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor)
Live Stream: ESPN App/SEC Network+
How To Listen: SiriusXM: 83 - 113/191, Ole Miss Radio Network,
Odds: Ole Miss -9, Over/Under 53.5 Money Lines: Ole Miss -325, South Carolina +260 (per DraftKings)
Team Leaders:
Passing:
Ole Miss — Jackson Dart, 1,815 yards, Kentucky — LaNorris Sellers, 393 yards;
Rushing:
Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., 489 yards; South Carolina -- Rocket Sanders, 286 yards
Receiving:
Ole Miss — Tre Harris, 804 yards; South Carolina -- Mazeo Bennett Jr., 159 yards
Gameday Schedule
Notes:
-- South Carolina ranks in the top 30 nationally in total defense (14th), passing defense (23rd), rushing defense (28th) and scoring defense (30th). Kyle Kennard leads the SEC and is No. 4 nationally in both sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (8.5).
-- Ole Miss and South Carolina have met four times in Columbia to an even 4-4 split. South Carolina won the last meeting in Columbia in 2009, snapping a three-game win streak for the Rebels on the road in the series.
-- Ole Miss last went to Columbia in 2009, bringing a No. 4 ranking to Williams-Brice Stadium and leaving with a 16-10 defeat. It was a forgettable day for the Rebels, who scored their first touchdown of the game on a Jevan Snead pass to Markeith Summers in the fourth quarter. It was an unforgettable day for South Carolina fans, as the monumental win on national television marked the birth and emergence of the Sandstorm tradition.
-- Thirteen of the last 15 meetings between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less, including six decided by a field goal or less. The Gamecocks have won eight of the 17 games in the series, but never by more than seven points.
-- South Carolina running back Rocket Sanders suffered an ankle injury on the second offensive possession against Akron and never returned to the field. The former Arkansas All-SEC standout went back to the locker room wearing a walking boot, forcing a running back room which had taken less than 20 percent of the team’s carries in the first three games to shoulder the rest of the load. His status for Saturday is questionable.
-- Ole Miss wide receiver Juice Wells Jr. played for the Gamecocks in 2022 and ‘23. A 2022 All-SEC performer, Wells played in 16 games and started nine with the Gamecocks, catching 71 passes for 965 yards and seven TDs. Running back Rashad Amos played in 13 games for Carolina from 2020-22. Rebel assistant coach Joe Cox served on Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina in 2020.
What they said:
"Really hard place to play, going on the road to South Carolina with a really good team. A team that's one penalty away from being undefeated and ranked really high. These guys are much improved from last year, especially on defense, so this is going to be a really big challenge about us improving this week." -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
"They're a great team. They play hard. That's part of the reason the offense is so good, they have a quarterback that plays hard. I feel like we are focused more because we took a loss, just taking this week and carrying it on to the rest of the season, that's what we plan on doing." -- Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen
-- "I'm sure Ole Miss will learn from that Kentucky game. I'm sure they'll walk out of there and think they left some plays on the table. I walked out of that game thinking that we knew Kentucky was a good team when we played them, they showed that against Georgia and Ole Miss, and I also walked out of there saying Ole Miss is a good team, they showed that and it was just a heck of a game." -- South Carolina coach Shane Beamer
-- "They're an aggressive group. The front seven is really good. It's as talented a front seven as we'll face all season. This is another huge challenge. We're going to face an extremely talented front that's done a good job in recruiting and the portal." -- South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on Ole Miss' defense
-- "Kentucky did a good job of slowing the game down, that's not what Ole Miss wants to do. I'm anticipating things being faster. We think about it a ton, always trying to play faster and we can't be surprsied by certain things." -- South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White
Post-Game Coverage:
MPW Digital PostGame Show, presented by Realtree (Chase Parham hosts, joined by Jeffrey Wright, Tyler Siskey, Brian Rippee and Neal McCready from Columbia)
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview:
