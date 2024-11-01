Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

in other news
Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
Four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham was back in Oxford on Saturday
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas
Monday Report: Dottery, Rebels focused on discipline as they prepare for Green, Razorbacks
Ole Miss Snap Count Analysis: Oklahoma
Ole Miss beat Oklahoma, 26-14, on Saturday, improving to 6-2 on the season.
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Turning point for Ole Miss? Changing expectations? Arkansas, SEC rankings, Mikeal Brown-Jones and more
in other news
Ole Miss visit impresses four-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham
Four-star WR/Alabama commitment Caleb Cunningham was back in Oxford on Saturday
What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net
What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Focus shifts to Arkansas
Monday Report: Dottery, Rebels focused on discipline as they prepare for Green, Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- No. 19 Ole Miss and Arkansas square off Saturday morning in Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in a must-win game for the visiting team's College Football Playoff chances.
The Rebels (6-2 overall, 2-2 in the SEC) and the Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2) kickoff at 11 a.m. CDT. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.
Saturday Set-Up is presented by Comer Heating and Air and Southern Air Conditioning and Heating. Different names but the same great people, products and services. If you live in Oxford, Batesville, Tupelo or the surrounding area, call Comer at 662-801-1777. If you live in Hernando, Southaven, Olive Branch, Memphis or the surrounding area, call 662-429-4429.
Teams: No. 19 Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2) at Arkansas (5-3, 3-2)
Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
Series: Arkansas leads, 38-30-1
Time: 11 a.m. CDT
Where to Watch: ESPN (Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich)
Live Stream: ESPN App/SEC Network+
How To Listen: SiriusXM: 137/190 -- 162/192, Ole Miss Radio Network,
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Odds: Ole Miss -7, Over/Under 53.5, Money Lines: Ole Miss -238, Oklahoma +195 (per DraftKings)
Team Leaders:
Passing:
Ole Miss — Jaxson Dart, 2,695 yards; Arkansas -- Taylen Green, 2,056 yards
Rushing:
Ole Miss — Henry Parrish, Jr., -- 656 yards; Arkansas -- Ja'Quinden Jackson -- 592 yards
Receiving:
Ole Miss — Tre Harris -- 987 yards; Arkansas -- Andrew Armstrong -- 722 yards
Gameday Schedule
Notes:
-- Fayetteville, Arkansas, hasn't been a welcoming site for Ole Miss football. The Rebels are just 2-13 there all-time with the wins coming in 2000 and 2008. Ole Miss' last two road wins against the Hogs have come in Little Rock, and the team is 0-2 on the road against Arkansas in the Kiffin era as the home team has won the last five matchups, a trend the Rebels hope to reverse this weekend.
"We've had a lot of really tough matchups over time against them, previous to me and since we've been here," Kiffin said. "We have to have a really good week of practice, do a really good job in all areas, especially with what looks like might be rainy weather on the road. This is going to be a really good challenge for us, one we're excited about."
-- Ole Miss sophomore defensive end Suntarine Perkins was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week for games ending October 26, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Tuesday. Perkins was part of an SEC sweep of this week's Walter Camp award alongside Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who won the offensive award. The Walter Camp National Player of the Week award is the nation's longest running weekly honor in its 21st year overall. Perkins is now the fifth recipient of the Walter Camp weekly award in Ole Miss history, as well as the first Rebel defensive player to ever win.
-- On paper, Arkansas and Ole Miss are fairly even on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels (39.5 PPG, 538.1 YPG) edge the Razorbacks (33.3 PPG, 482.5 YPG) in scoring and total yards, while the Hogs are stronger on third down attempts (48.6% vs. 44.0%) and sacks allowed per game (2.1 vs. 2.3). Ole Miss fares far better defensively, as the Rebels rank first in scoring allowed (11.0), first in rushing defense (76.6 yards allowed per game) and second in sacks per game (4.3). Arkansas' strongest metric comes in rushing defense, where it allows 119.9 yards per game (37th).
-- Ole Miss leads or ties the FBS in six defensive categories, including scoring defense (11.0), rushing defense (76.6 YPG) and tackles for loss (81). The Rebels average 10.1 TFL for 43.0 yards lost per game.
-- Arkansas running back Braylen Russell earned his first career start against Mississippi State and logged his first 100-yard rushing game (175 yards) in the process. He became the first Arkansas freshman to rush for 175-plus yards in a game since Darren McFadden in 2005.
-- Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart leads the SEC in seven categories and at 24-9, is one win shy of becoming Ole Miss' modern era starting QB leader in wins. Dart (10,243 yards) is 236 yards away from passing Bo Wallace as Ole Miss' all-time total offense leader.
What they said:
-- “I just thought he was he so physical and played so hard. He got hurt in (last year’s game at Ole Miss) and I felt like there was a difference when he was in there and that he was a difference-maker. He’s been great for us and I love the energy he plays with. I discussed it today. He’s got to make better decisions right at the end on his penalties but he plays really hard and is a great teammate.” -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on former Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul, now the Rebels' leading tackler
-- “We have to do a great job of containing (Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green). The guy is as talented and as long as they come. We’re going to have to do whatever he tries to do, rush really well and contain him and have a really good plan. (Arkansas offensive coordinator) Coach (Bobby) Petrino has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems. We played him last year (at Texas A&M) and he did a good job against us. This is a really well-coached team all around. They made major defensive improvements in Year 1 a year ago with a new defensive staff and they’re doing a great job.” -- Kiffin
-- "He's a good player, a big guy. He has some similarities to Tre. We see receivers like that typically. We're just going to work our technique, do our jobs, work our assignments and limit him." -- Ole Miss safety John Saunders Jr., on Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
-- "I think it’s a lot of fun. We’ve had four games now and of course the first one was the Hudson Clark three picks and seven turnovers. Then the next one was I went for two and we didn’t make it. The next year gets us bowl eligibility and we dominated that game from the beginning. They came back on us in the second half. Then last year’s game was certainly a tight game. I believe we were tied in the fourth and ended up losing. But all four games have been very competitive and I’m looking for the same type of situation on Saturday." -- Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, on recent rivalry with Ole Miss
-- "Well, sometimes it depends no who you’re playing, matchups, health of your team. But I think right now we’re pretty healthy. We have three in a row at home. We’re not worried about the second and third, but we do have three in a row at home. Early kickoff. I think it’s just how we prepare. We’re cutting back, not a ton this week, but a few minutes of practice, trying to make sure our legs are there, make sure that we take the right guys to the party. We’re very aware of that. In the past, we’ve been very good coming off bye weeks and obviously got beat by LSU off of it, so we’re aware of this week’s so important to us and then we’re aware that there’s a bye after it. So we’re taking just a little bit off of that to make sure that we’re fresh, but it’s all about the preparation. As you’ve seen in college football, I think most games are determined on who turns the ball over and who doesn’t. I think it’s been that way forever, but this year it just seems like if you win the turnover battle, you win, and I’m not sure it matters what the names of the teams are. So we’ve got to really concentrate on that, too. Obviously, I think we’re 5-0 in games that we’ve been even or won the turnover battle, and we’re 0-3 when we’ve lost it. We’re going to harp on that this week as well." -- Pittman, on up and down nature of his team's season
Post-Game Coverage:
MPW Digital PostGame Show, presented by Realtree (Chase Parham hosts, joined by Jeffrey Wright, Tyler Siskey, Brian Rippee and Neal McCready from Fayetteville)
https://www.youtube.com/@mpwdigital6243
Around The SEC:
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at Arkansas (5-3, 3-2 SEC) Series: ARK leads, 38-30-1
11 a.m. CT • ESPN Last: UM, 27-20 (2023 at Oxford)
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000) SiriusXM: 137/190 - 162/192
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2 SEC) at Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) Series: AU leads, 22-21-1
11:45 a.m. CT • SEC Network Last: AU, 31-15 (2023 at Nashville)
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (88,043) SiriusXM: 374 - 158/191
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Maine (4-4) at Oklahoma (4-4, 1-4 SEC) Series: First Meeting
1:30 p.m. CT • SEC+/ESPN+
Norman, Okla. • Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489) SiriusXM: 388
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Florida (4-3, 2-2 SEC) vs. Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) Series: UGA leads, 55-44-2
3:30 p.m. ET • ABC Last: UGA, 43-20 (2023 at Jacksonville)
Jacksonville, Fla. • EverBank Stadium (76,666) SiriusXM: 162/192 - 137/190
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
UMass (2-6) at Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5 SEC) Series: MSU leads, 2-0
3:15 p.m. CT • SEC Network
Starkville, Miss. • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (60,311) SiriusXM: 374
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina (4-3, 2-3 SEC) Series: TAMU leads, 9-1
7:30 p.m. ET • ABC Last: TAMU, 30-17 (2023 at College Station)
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) SiriusXM: 84 - 137/190
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Kentucky (3-5, 1-5 SEC) at Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) Series: UT leads, 84-26-9
7:45 p.m. ET • SEC Network Last: UT, 33-27 (2023 at Lexington)
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915) SiriusXM: 374 - 158/191
Live Statistics/Matchup/Preview: https://www.secsports.com/scores/football?start_date=2023-08-25&end_date=2024-01-08
Open: Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC); LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC); Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC); Texas (7-1, 3-1 SEC).
Other Ole Miss Activities to Watch:
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Rifle vs. Kentucky | 9 a.m.
Women's Tennis at Roberta Alison Invitational
Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite
Volleyball at Florida | Noon | SEC Network+
- RB
- OLB
- DT
- WR
- S
- S
- WR
- OLB
- CB
- S