Saturday Set-up, presented by Comer Heating and Air/Southern AC & Heating

-- On paper, Arkansas and Ole Miss are fairly even on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels (39.5 PPG, 538.1 YPG) edge the Razorbacks (33.3 PPG, 482.5 YPG) in scoring and total yards, while the Hogs are stronger on third down attempts (48.6% vs. 44.0%) and sacks allowed per game (2.1 vs. 2.3). Ole Miss fares far better defensively, as the Rebels rank first in scoring allowed (11.0), first in rushing defense (76.6 yards allowed per game) and second in sacks per game (4.3). Arkansas' strongest metric comes in rushing defense, where it allows 119.9 yards per game (37th).

-- Ole Miss sophomore defensive end Suntarine Perkins was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week for games ending October 26, as announced by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Tuesday. Perkins was part of an SEC sweep of this week's Walter Camp award alongside Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who won the offensive award. The Walter Camp National Player of the Week award is the nation's longest running weekly honor in its 21st year overall. Perkins is now the fifth recipient of the Walter Camp weekly award in Ole Miss history, as well as the first Rebel defensive player to ever win.

"We've had a lot of really tough matchups over time against them, previous to me and since we've been here," Kiffin said. "We have to have a really good week of practice, do a really good job in all areas, especially with what looks like might be rainy weather on the road. This is going to be a really good challenge for us, one we're excited about."

-- Fayetteville, Arkansas, hasn't been a welcoming site for Ole Miss football. The Rebels are just 2-13 there all-time with the wins coming in 2000 and 2008. Ole Miss' last two road wins against the Hogs have come in Little Rock, and the team is 0-2 on the road against Arkansas in the Kiffin era as the home team has won the last five matchups, a trend the Rebels hope to reverse this weekend.

What they said:

-- “I just thought he was he so physical and played so hard. He got hurt in (last year’s game at Ole Miss) and I felt like there was a difference when he was in there and that he was a difference-maker. He’s been great for us and I love the energy he plays with. I discussed it today. He’s got to make better decisions right at the end on his penalties but he plays really hard and is a great teammate.” -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on former Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul, now the Rebels' leading tackler

-- “We have to do a great job of containing (Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green). The guy is as talented and as long as they come. We’re going to have to do whatever he tries to do, rush really well and contain him and have a really good plan. (Arkansas offensive coordinator) Coach (Bobby) Petrino has done a great job on offense and given people a lot of problems. We played him last year (at Texas A&M) and he did a good job against us. This is a really well-coached team all around. They made major defensive improvements in Year 1 a year ago with a new defensive staff and they’re doing a great job.” -- Kiffin

-- "He's a good player, a big guy. He has some similarities to Tre. We see receivers like that typically. We're just going to work our technique, do our jobs, work our assignments and limit him." -- Ole Miss safety John Saunders Jr., on Arkansas wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

-- "I think it’s a lot of fun. We’ve had four games now and of course the first one was the Hudson Clark three picks and seven turnovers. Then the next one was I went for two and we didn’t make it. The next year gets us bowl eligibility and we dominated that game from the beginning. They came back on us in the second half. Then last year’s game was certainly a tight game. I believe we were tied in the fourth and ended up losing. But all four games have been very competitive and I’m looking for the same type of situation on Saturday." -- Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, on recent rivalry with Ole Miss

-- "Well, sometimes it depends no who you’re playing, matchups, health of your team. But I think right now we’re pretty healthy. We have three in a row at home. We’re not worried about the second and third, but we do have three in a row at home. Early kickoff. I think it’s just how we prepare. We’re cutting back, not a ton this week, but a few minutes of practice, trying to make sure our legs are there, make sure that we take the right guys to the party. We’re very aware of that. In the past, we’ve been very good coming off bye weeks and obviously got beat by LSU off of it, so we’re aware of this week’s so important to us and then we’re aware that there’s a bye after it. So we’re taking just a little bit off of that to make sure that we’re fresh, but it’s all about the preparation. As you’ve seen in college football, I think most games are determined on who turns the ball over and who doesn’t. I think it’s been that way forever, but this year it just seems like if you win the turnover battle, you win, and I’m not sure it matters what the names of the teams are. So we’ve got to really concentrate on that, too. Obviously, I think we’re 5-0 in games that we’ve been even or won the turnover battle, and we’re 0-3 when we’ve lost it. We’re going to harp on that this week as well." -- Pittman, on up and down nature of his team's season