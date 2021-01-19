 RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Nuclear winter at Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 10:25:43 -0600') }} football Edit

SEC Football and Beyond: Nuclear winter at Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer (left) and University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman (middle) and University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd (right) look on during a press conference addressing the leadership changes related to the University of Tennessee football program held at the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center in Knoxville on Monday, January 18, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss Tennessee's firing of Jeremy Pruitt Monday and much more, including:

-- What happened in Knoxville?

-- How bad might it be?

-- Phil Fulmer's role and his "retirement"

-- Is Kevin Steele more than an interim?

-- AD candidates, Hugh Freeze, Jamey Chadwell, more

-- Alabama, LSU and others filling out coaching staffs

-- COVID kills the NFL Scouting Combine this year

-- Fallout from NFL Divisional Playoff round

-- Who replaces Drew Brees in New Orleans?

-- Does Lamar Jackson need help in Baltimore?

-- Are the Browns on the precipice?

-- Is Jared Goff a championship quarterback?

-- SEC Basketball Update


