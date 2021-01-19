RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Nuclear winter at Tennessee

On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss Tennessee's firing of Jeremy Pruitt Monday and much more, including:

-- What happened in Knoxville?

-- How bad might it be?

-- Phil Fulmer's role and his "retirement"

-- Is Kevin Steele more than an interim?

-- AD candidates, Hugh Freeze, Jamey Chadwell, more

-- Alabama, LSU and others filling out coaching staffs

-- COVID kills the NFL Scouting Combine this year

-- Fallout from NFL Divisional Playoff round

-- Who replaces Drew Brees in New Orleans?

-- Does Lamar Jackson need help in Baltimore?

-- Are the Browns on the precipice?

-- Is Jared Goff a championship quarterback?

-- SEC Basketball Update