RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Nuclear winter at Tennessee

SEC Football and Beyond: Nuclear winter at Tennessee
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss Tennessee's firing of Jeremy Pruitt Monday and much more, including:
-- What happened in Knoxville?
-- How bad might it be?
-- Phil Fulmer's role and his "retirement"
-- Is Kevin Steele more than an interim?
-- AD candidates, Hugh Freeze, Jamey Chadwell, more
-- Alabama, LSU and others filling out coaching staffs
-- COVID kills the NFL Scouting Combine this year
-- Fallout from NFL Divisional Playoff round
-- Who replaces Drew Brees in New Orleans?
-- Does Lamar Jackson need help in Baltimore?
-- Are the Browns on the precipice?
-- Is Jared Goff a championship quarterback?
-- SEC Basketball Update