RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond -- Trouble at Tennessee (and Georgia?)

SEC Football and Beyond -- Trouble at Tennessee (and Georgia?)
On this episode of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss the tumult at Tennessee, rumors at Georgia, the sliding scale of NCAA justice and more, including:
-- Bryan Harsin's staff at Auburn
-- Predictable troubles assembling a staff at South Carolina
-- Steve Sarkisian's week of double duty
-- The viability of Hugh Freeze at Tennessee
-- Plus notes on LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida
-- A preview of the CFP title game between Ohio State and Alabama
-- A quick look at this weekend's NFL Playoffs