RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Which Week 1 games are the most intriguing?

SEC Football and Beyond: Which Week 1 games are the most intriguing?
On this edition of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss the latest on the return-to-play discussions in the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC and then shift to on-the field topics, including:
-- Joe Burrow's progress in Cincinnati
-- Which Week 1 SEC games are the most compelling
-- South Carolina names a starting QB
-- Cade Mays eligible to play at Tennessee
-- Sam Pittman's rebuild at Arkansas
— Lane Kiffin’s ability to construct a solid staff at Ole Miss
— Ed Orgeron’s task to maintain success at LSU
-- More