 RebelGrove - SEC Football and Beyond: Which Week 1 games are the most intriguing?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 10:24:38 -0500') }} football Edit

SEC Football and Beyond: Which Week 1 games are the most intriguing?

Arkansas' Sam Pittman
Arkansas' Sam Pittman (Arkansas Athletics)
Neal McCready • RebelGrove
Publisher

On this edition of SEC Football and Beyond, Neal McCready and Chris Landry discuss the latest on the return-to-play discussions in the Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC and then shift to on-the field topics, including:

-- Joe Burrow's progress in Cincinnati

-- Which Week 1 SEC games are the most compelling

-- South Carolina names a starting QB

-- Cade Mays eligible to play at Tennessee

-- Sam Pittman's rebuild at Arkansas

— Lane Kiffin’s ability to construct a solid staff at Ole Miss

— Ed Orgeron’s task to maintain success at LSU

-- More


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}