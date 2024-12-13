SEC switch: Kutas leaves Arkansas for Ole Miss

Former Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas committed to Ole Miss Friday morning.

Kutas announced his decision on his X account.

Kutas, a 6-foot-5, 313-pounder from Memphis, started four games at offensive guard for the Razorbacks in 2024.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kutas played 230 snaps and had an overall offensive grade of 71, which included a 73.6 pass-block grade and 69.9 run-block grade.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Oct. 28 the plan was for Kutas to redshirt this season, and Pittman said Kutas agreed to it and he was all in on a return to the program.

"The deal that we talked about was he wanted to redshirt," Pittman said. "And I said, 'Hey, now, we ain't trying to redshirt you for somebody else.' He said, 'No, coach, I would never. I'm a Hog, I want to be here.’"

That changed after the season as Kutas joined a myriad of Razorbacks to leave Fayetteville for the transfer portal following the Hogs’ 6-6 season.

In three seasons at Arkansas, Kutas played in 25 games. He started nine games in 2023 at right tackle. He also drew a start at center versus Ole Miss in 2023.