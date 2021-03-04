RebelGrove - Seeing the field early is key for Pope

Buford (Ga.) athlete Jake Pope recently narrowed things down to 14 programs. The 34th-ranked player at his position has an impressive list of potential suitors, but he admits that it's going to be difficult to narrow things down again because of the effort they are all giving on the recruiting trail and the lack of in-person contact and visits.

"All 14 of them talk to me a ton," Pope said. "Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan State have been very active in communication, but they are all keeping in touch."

Pope said that he will eventually, "in a month or so," trim his top schools list down to "three or five" before committing.

"I really want to wait until the NCAA's dead period is lifted so I can take visits," Pope said. "I will decide after that."

Pope also holds notable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, among several others.

Ole Miss signed two of Pope's high school teammates, Carter Colquitt and Reece McIntyre, and the two current Rebels have not shied away from making their case for him to join them in Oxford.

"I played with both Carter and Reece when I was a freshman," Pope said. "When I got the offer they reached out to tell me 'congrats' and 'you know where to go,'" Pope said.