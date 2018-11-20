OXFORD | Ken Webster has seen it all.

He played in every game of Ole Miss’ Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl season as a true freshman, and he started every game at cornerback a year later — one that ended with the Sugar Bowl.

He watched the decline, the probation. He had the horrific knee injury in the 2016 opener, and he’s come back to put up a noteworthy final season as a fifth-year senior.

Webster joins other seniors for their final college game on Thursday, a rivalry contest in Oxford at 6:30 p.m. against Mississippi State. During Webster’s tenure this game has had significant national ramifications and also been a lightning rod for emotion and off-the-field chaos.

“Me being a fifth-year senior the rivalry became a lot to me and grew on me a lot,” Webster said. “I’ve grown to hate Mississippi State just like my teammates do. I’m playing for them and we’re playing for each other… The Egg Bowl means a lot, you know what I’m saying.”

Ole Miss used big plays to end 2017 with a 31-28 win over the Bulldogs in Starkville. The victory got the Rebels to 6-6 on the season and sent that group of seniors off with a final positive memory. That was Webster’s class prior to the injury and he wants that for this group that now includes him.

“It gives guys the heart and courage to fight some more because it’s our in-state rivalry,” Webster said. That makes it easier to pick up and prepare for.”

It’s the seniors who decided to stay instead of go during the probation results, and it’s Webster who fought like crazy to not have the Orlando, Florida., turf be the end of his career.

Lacking all of the pre-injury quick twitch that had him of major interest to NFL scouts, Webster has had to adapt his game. He’s played cornerback and safety, and he’s rebounded to be an impressive cover defensive back in the SEC in the nine games he’s played. A nagging injury has cost him snaps at different times.

Webster has a 78.1 coverage grade this season from Pro Football Focus, the highest of any Ole Miss player on the field Thursday. He’s played 156 coverage snaps and allowed 15 catches on 27 targets for 183 yards.

That’s not far off the 79.6 grade from 2015 that ranked third among returning SEC cornerbacks for 2016 and created buzz that he’d have a decision to make following the season.

But instead of continued excellence, Webster’s story became one of perseverance — for himself and his team. And it ends at Vaught-Hemingway on Thursday. He’s hoping for one last win in a career that saw so many early on.

“I’ve been here for the ups and downs,” Webster said. “We were here for the Sugar Bowl and Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. We know what it takes to win and what it takes to keep fighting. We need to use positive energy to keep the young guys motivated for this last one.”