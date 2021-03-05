RebelGrove - Shuler reflective as Rebels prep for regular-season finale

Shortly after Devontae Shuler arrived on the Ole Miss campus, then-Rebels coach Andy Kennedy said he believed the freshman guard would one day lead the Southeastern Conference in scoring.

That didn't happen, but Kennedy's high hopes for Shuler have been mostly fulfilled over the course of the past four seasons.

The Irmo, S.C., guard has been a stalwart in the Rebels' backcourt, helping lead Ole Miss to one NCAA Tournament berth and in contention for another. Shuler will play his final home game in an Ole Miss uniform on Saturday when the Rebels entertain Vanderbilt (6 p.m., SEC Network).

"It's definitely going to be an emotional moment," Shuler said. "I'm just proud I made it through these four years and been able to play in every game. I'm going to try to go out with a bang in our next game."

Ole Miss (14-10 overall, 9-8 in the SEC) lost at Vanderbilt (8-14, 3-12) last Saturday in Nashville, 75-70. At the time, the loss felt like a final dagger for Ole Miss' NCAA Tournament hopes. However, a win Tuesday over Kentucky, combined with the weakness of the tournament bubble, has Ole Miss still dreaming of a bid in the 68-team field.

"I just focus on just winning, things that I can do to win," Shuler said. "I know I have my team with me and they're going to make plays for me, but I know I'm the main guy that's going to ice the game. So I just try to focus on that."

As of Friday morning, Ole Miss' NET ranking is a bubbly 56 and ESPN's Joe Lunardi lists the Rebels as one of the "next four out" of the tournament field. A win over Vanderbilt, combined perhaps with two wins in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, might be enough to land an at-large bid this season.